Schließen

New work – old problem?

  • Die Nutzung digitaler Kollaborationstools wird als Vorausset- zung für eine postbürokratische New Work-Welt erachtet. Organisationale Digita- lisierungsprojekte zur Einführung solcher Kollaborationssoftware sind selbst post- bürokratisch strukturiert, d. h. sie arbeiten in crossfunktionalen und selbstorgani- sierten Teams. Während der Kooperation mit anderen Organisationseinheiten treten Konflikte auf, die sich dadurch verschärfen, dass sie nicht von der Hierarchie ge- löst werden können, sondern im Sinne von New Work demokratisch ausgehandelt werden müssen. In der Folge bedarf es alternativer formaler Strukturen, die diese Herausforderung bewältigen.
  • The use of digital collaboration tools is considered a requirement for a post-bureaucratic New Work world. Organizational digitalization projects for the introduction of such collaboration software are themselves post-bureaucratically structured, i.e., they work in cross-functional and self-organized teams. During co- operation with other organizational units, conflicts arise that are exacerbated by the fact that they cannot be resolved by the hierarchy but must be negotiated democrati- cally in the spirit of New Work. As a result, alternative formal structures are needed to deal with this challenge.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Lene BaumgartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11613-023-00811-9
ISSN:1618-808X
ISSN:1862-2577
Title of parent work (German):Organisationsberatung, Supervision, Coaching
Subtitle (German):wie Postbürokratie die Digitalisierung erschwert
Subtitle (English):how post-bureaucracy hinders digitalization
Publisher:Springer VS
Place of publishing:Wiesbaden
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2023/03/09
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/04
Tag:Digitalisierung; Postbürokratie; funktionale Differenzierung
digitalization; functional differentiation; post-bureaucracy
Volume:30
Issue:2
Number of pages:14
First page:181
Last Page:194
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.