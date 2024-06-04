New work – old problem?
- Die Nutzung digitaler Kollaborationstools wird als Vorausset- zung für eine postbürokratische New Work-Welt erachtet. Organisationale Digita- lisierungsprojekte zur Einführung solcher Kollaborationssoftware sind selbst post- bürokratisch strukturiert, d. h. sie arbeiten in crossfunktionalen und selbstorgani- sierten Teams. Während der Kooperation mit anderen Organisationseinheiten treten Konflikte auf, die sich dadurch verschärfen, dass sie nicht von der Hierarchie ge- löst werden können, sondern im Sinne von New Work demokratisch ausgehandelt werden müssen. In der Folge bedarf es alternativer formaler Strukturen, die diese Herausforderung bewältigen.
- The use of digital collaboration tools is considered a requirement for a post-bureaucratic New Work world. Organizational digitalization projects for the introduction of such collaboration software are themselves post-bureaucratically structured, i.e., they work in cross-functional and self-organized teams. During co- operation with other organizational units, conflicts arise that are exacerbated by the fact that they cannot be resolved by the hierarchy but must be negotiated democrati- cally in the spirit of New Work. As a result, alternative formal structures are needed to deal with this challenge.
Lene Baumgart
Digitalisierung; Postbürokratie; funktionale Differenzierung
digitalization; functional differentiation; post-bureaucracy
