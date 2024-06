Der Nutzen verkürzter Arbeitszeit mit Einkommensausgleich für den öffentlichen Arbeitgeber

In light of the increased public interest in this topic this literature review aims to present and critically evaluate the German and English-language current state of research on the potential benefits of working time reduction models with salary compensation (abbreviated in German: AZV+) for public employers. The review is based on a total of ten publications, most of which conclude that AZV+ does not lead to negative effects but rather to either neutral or predominantly positive impacts on the employer side. These impacts include improved stress levels, health aspects, consistent or increased productivity and motivation/energy, as well as reduced absenteeism. The Inducement-Contribution Theory serves as a suitable explanatory model for these results, as it posits that incentive systems like AZV+ can lead to positive effects on employees by satisfying their subjective needs within certain limits (without exceeding the contribution demands by adjusting the workload), which can indirectly benefit organizational goals. The theoretical

In light of the increased public interest in this topic this literature review aims to present and critically evaluate the German and English-language current state of research on the potential benefits of working time reduction models with salary compensation (abbreviated in German: AZV+) for public employers. The review is based on a total of ten publications, most of which conclude that AZV+ does not lead to negative effects but rather to either neutral or predominantly positive impacts on the employer side. These impacts include improved stress levels, health aspects, consistent or increased productivity and motivation/energy, as well as reduced absenteeism. The Inducement-Contribution Theory serves as a suitable explanatory model for these results, as it posits that incentive systems like AZV+ can lead to positive effects on employees by satisfying their subjective needs within certain limits (without exceeding the contribution demands by adjusting the workload), which can indirectly benefit organizational goals. The theoretical motivational elements of the Cognitive Evaluation Theory and the Motivation Crowding Theory, which are also applied, are less suitable in explaining the effects observed, as the differentiation of various types of motivation appears to be irrelevant in the studies examined here. Overall, the body of research on the topic of AZV+, both generally and specifically in the public sector, is very sparse and offers little opportunity for generalizing statements, indicating a significant need for further research on this topic.

