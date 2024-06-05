A self-similar dynamic rupture model based on the simplified wave-rupture analogy

The investigation of stresses, faults, structure and seismic hazards requires a good understanding and mapping of earthquake rupture and slip. Constraining the finite source of earthquakes from seismic and geodetic waveforms is challenging because the directional effects of the rupture itself are small and dynamic numerical solutions often include a large number of free parameters. The computational effort is large and therefore difficult to use in an exploratory forward modelling or inversion approach. Here, we use a simplified self-similar fracture model with only a few parameters, where the propagation of the fracture front is decoupled from the calculation of the slip. The approximative method is flexible and computationally efficient. We discuss the strengths and limitations of the model with real-case examples of well-studied earthquakes. These include the M-w 8.3 2015 Illapel, Chile, megathrust earthquake at the plate interface of a subduction zone and examples of continental intraplate strike-slip earthquakes like the M-w 7.1

The investigation of stresses, faults, structure and seismic hazards requires a good understanding and mapping of earthquake rupture and slip. Constraining the finite source of earthquakes from seismic and geodetic waveforms is challenging because the directional effects of the rupture itself are small and dynamic numerical solutions often include a large number of free parameters. The computational effort is large and therefore difficult to use in an exploratory forward modelling or inversion approach. Here, we use a simplified self-similar fracture model with only a few parameters, where the propagation of the fracture front is decoupled from the calculation of the slip. The approximative method is flexible and computationally efficient. We discuss the strengths and limitations of the model with real-case examples of well-studied earthquakes. These include the M-w 8.3 2015 Illapel, Chile, megathrust earthquake at the plate interface of a subduction zone and examples of continental intraplate strike-slip earthquakes like the M-w 7.1 2016 Kumamoto, Japan, multisegment variable slip event or the M-w 7.5 2018 Palu, Indonesia, supershear earthquake. Despite the simplicity of the model, a large number of observational features ranging from different rupture-front isochrones and slip distributions to directional waveform effects or high slip patches are easy to model. The temporal evolution of slip rate and rise time are derived from the incremental growth of the rupture and the stress drop without imposing other constraints. The new model is fast and implemented in the open-source Python seismology toolbox Pyrocko, ready to study the physics of rupture and to be used in finite source inversions.

