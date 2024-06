Multiprofessionelle Kooperation an inklusiven Schulen im Bundesland Brandenburg: Vorkommen, Profile, Auswirkungen

Collaboration between teachers and specialists is an important element in models of inclusive school and instructional development and school effectiveness. Although collaboration is postulated to be important, studies show that it has so far mainly been practised in autonomy-preserving forms. However, more complex forms of collaboration are considered to promote development. In the context of inclusive education and the demand for the best individual development of students, collaboration between teachers and specialists is therefore a very important aspect. It is necessary to analyse the extent to which collaboration between teachers and specialists in primary and secondary schools is realised in inclusive schools, which factors influence this and what relevance the different forms of collaboration have in the process of inclusive school development. Taking up existing research desiderata, this dissertation therefore focuses on the realised collaboration between teachers and specialists in primary and secondary inclusive schools,

Collaboration between teachers and specialists is an important element in models of inclusive school and instructional development and school effectiveness. Although collaboration is postulated to be important, studies show that it has so far mainly been practised in autonomy-preserving forms. However, more complex forms of collaboration are considered to promote development. In the context of inclusive education and the demand for the best individual development of students, collaboration between teachers and specialists is therefore a very important aspect. It is necessary to analyse the extent to which collaboration between teachers and specialists in primary and secondary schools is realised in inclusive schools, which factors influence this and what relevance the different forms of collaboration have in the process of inclusive school development. Taking up existing research desiderata, this dissertation therefore focuses on the realised collaboration between teachers and specialists in primary and secondary inclusive schools, using the example of the federal state of Brandenburg. In addition to the realised forms of collaboration, the identification of cooperation patterns of teachers and specialists, but also of schools and their connections with the performance development of pupils are at the core of the research interest. This dissertation addresses a total of six research questions, which are addressed in three sub-studies: Firstly, descriptive analyses and multi-level modelling are used to record the initial situation of multi-professional collaboration (first research question) and its framework conditions (second research question) in primary and secondary education (sub-study 1). Teachers and specialists collaborated predominantly in autonomy-preserving, exchange-based forms. It was also shown that the individual openness to collaboration and the subjectively perceived support from the school management were especially important factors for the realisation of multi-professional collaboration. Questions three and four deal with the identification of pat-terns in cooperation behaviour (sub-study 2). On the one hand, this involves personal profiles of teachers and specialists (third research question) and, on the other hand, school-related profiles (fourth research question), which are identified using the person-centred approach of latent profile analyses, taking into account the multi-level structure. Four profiles were identified with regard to individual cooperation behaviour and three with regard to school-specific cooperation behaviour. The majority of teachers and specialists could be categorised in the "regularly" profile, i.e. according to their own assessment, they collaborated with each other more frequently than average in an exchange and division of labour, but also regularly in a co-constructive manner. At school level, it was found that around every second inclusive school in the state of Brandenburg has a highly developed culture of collaboration. Sub-study 3 focuses on the questions of how school-specific cultures of collaboration are related to the performance of pupils at primary and secondary level. Using autoregressive multi-level analyses, the correlation with the performance development of all pupils (fifth research question) is examined on the one hand, and specifically focussed on the development of pupils with and without special educational needs (sixth research question). A key finding here was that pupils with special educational needs at both primary and secondary level benefited most in terms of their performance development if they learnt at schools where teachers and specialists regularly exchanged information about the pupils' learning status (exchange), developed and distributed work packages for differentiated learning opportunities (division of labour) and also occasionally developed solutions to problems together (co-construction). The results are categorised and discussed against the background of the postulated relevance of multi-professional collaboration for inclusive school and lesson development processes. Furthermore, various practical implications for supporting multi-professional collaboration in primary and secondary education are derived.

