Understanding early stage evolution of digital innovation units in manufacturing companies
Verständnis der frühphasigen Entwicklung digitaler Innovationseinheiten in Fertigungsunternehmen
- The dynamic landscape of digital transformation entails an impact on industrial-age manufacturing companies that goes beyond product offerings, changing operational paradigms, and requiring an organization-wide metamorphosis. An initiative to address the given challenges is the creation of Digital Innovation Units (DIUs) – departments or distinct legal entities that use new structures and practices to develop digital products, services, and business models and support or drive incumbents’ digital transformation. With more than 300 units in German-speaking countries alone and an increasing number of scientific publications, DIUs have become a widespread phenomenon in both research and practice. This dissertation examines the evolution process of DIUs in the manufacturing industry during their first three years of operation, through an extensive longitudinal single-case study and several cross-case syntheses of seven DIUs. Building on the lenses of organizational change and development, time, and socio-technical systems, thisThe dynamic landscape of digital transformation entails an impact on industrial-age manufacturing companies that goes beyond product offerings, changing operational paradigms, and requiring an organization-wide metamorphosis. An initiative to address the given challenges is the creation of Digital Innovation Units (DIUs) – departments or distinct legal entities that use new structures and practices to develop digital products, services, and business models and support or drive incumbents’ digital transformation. With more than 300 units in German-speaking countries alone and an increasing number of scientific publications, DIUs have become a widespread phenomenon in both research and practice. This dissertation examines the evolution process of DIUs in the manufacturing industry during their first three years of operation, through an extensive longitudinal single-case study and several cross-case syntheses of seven DIUs. Building on the lenses of organizational change and development, time, and socio-technical systems, this research provides insights into the fundamentals, temporal dynamics, socio-technical interactions, and relational dynamics of a DIU’s evolution process. Thus, the dissertation promotes a dynamic understanding of DIUs and adds a two-dimensional perspective to the often one-dimensional view of these units and their interactions with the main organization throughout the startup and growth phases of a DIU. Furthermore, the dissertation constructs a phase model that depicts the early stages of DIU evolution based on these findings and by incorporating literature from information systems research. As a result, it illustrates the progressive intensification of collaboration between the DIU and the main organization. After being implemented, the DIU sparks initial collaboration and instigates change within (parts of) the main organization. Over time, it adapts to the corporate environment to some extent, responding to changing circumstances in order to contribute to long-term transformation. Temporally, the DIU drives the early phases of cooperation and adaptation in particular, while the main organization triggers the first major evolutionary step and realignment of the DIU. Overall, the thesis identifies DIUs as malleable organizational structures that are crucial for digital transformation. Moreover, it provides guidance for practitioners on the process of building a new DIU from scratch or optimizing an existing one.…
- Die digitale Transformation produzierender Unternehmen geht über die bloße Veränderung des Produktangebots hinaus; sie durchdringt operative Paradigmen und erfordert eine umfassende, unternehmensweite Metamorphose. Eine Initiative, den damit verbundenen Herausforderungen zu begegnen, ist der Aufbau einer Digital Innovation Unit (DIU) (zu deutsch: digitale Innovationseinheit) – eine Abteilung oder separate rechtliche Einheit, die neue organisationale Strukturen und Arbeitspraktiken nutzt, um digitale Produkte, Dienstleistungen und Geschäftsmodelle zu entwickeln und die digitale Transformation von etabliertenUnternehmen zu unterstützen oder voranzutreiben. Mit mehr als 300 Einheitenallein im deutschsprachigen Raum und einer wachsenden Zahl wissenschaftlicher Publikationen sind DIUs sowohl in der Forschung als auch in der Praxis ein weit verbreitetes Phänomen. Auf Basis einer umfassenden Längsschnittstudie und mehrerer Querschnittsanalysen von sieben Fertigungsunternehmen und ihren DIUs untersucht diese Dissertation denDie digitale Transformation produzierender Unternehmen geht über die bloße Veränderung des Produktangebots hinaus; sie durchdringt operative Paradigmen und erfordert eine umfassende, unternehmensweite Metamorphose. Eine Initiative, den damit verbundenen Herausforderungen zu begegnen, ist der Aufbau einer Digital Innovation Unit (DIU) (zu deutsch: digitale Innovationseinheit) – eine Abteilung oder separate rechtliche Einheit, die neue organisationale Strukturen und Arbeitspraktiken nutzt, um digitale Produkte, Dienstleistungen und Geschäftsmodelle zu entwickeln und die digitale Transformation von etabliertenUnternehmen zu unterstützen oder voranzutreiben. Mit mehr als 300 Einheitenallein im deutschsprachigen Raum und einer wachsenden Zahl wissenschaftlicher Publikationen sind DIUs sowohl in der Forschung als auch in der Praxis ein weit verbreitetes Phänomen. Auf Basis einer umfassenden Längsschnittstudie und mehrerer Querschnittsanalysen von sieben Fertigungsunternehmen und ihren DIUs untersucht diese Dissertation den Entwicklungsprozess von DIUs in den ersten drei Betriebsjahren. Gestützt auf theoretische Perspektiven zu organisatorischem Wandel, Zeit und sozio-technischen Systemen bietet sie Einblicke in die Grundlagen, die zeitlichen Dynamiken, die sozio-technischen Interaktionen und die Beziehungsdynamiken des Entwicklungsprozesses von DIUs. Die Dissertation erweitert somit das dynamische Verständnis von DIUs und fügt der oft eindimensionalen Sichtweise auf diese Einheiten und ihre Interaktionen mit der Hauptorganisation eine zweidimensionale Perspektive entlang der Gründungs- und Wachstumsphasen einer DIU hinzu. Darüber hinaus konstruiert die Dissertation ein Phasenmodell, das die frühen Phasen der DIU-Entwicklung auf der Grundlage dieser Erkenntnisse und unter Einbeziehung von Literatur aus der Wirtschaftsinformatikforschung abbildet. Es veranschaulicht die schrittweise Intensivierung der Zusammenarbeit zwischen der DIU und der Hauptorganisation. Nach ihrer Implementierung initiiert die DIU die anfängliche Zusammenarbeit und stößt Veränderungen innerhalb (von Teilen) der Hauptorganisation an. Im Laufe der Zeit passt sich die DIU bis zu einem gewissen Grad dem Unternehmensumfeld an und reagiert auf sich verändernde Umstände, um zu einer langfristigen Veränderung beizutragen. Zeitlich gesehen treibt die DIU vor allem die frühen Phasen der Zusammenarbeit und Anpassung voran, während die Hauptorganisation den ersten großen Entwicklungsschritt und die Neuausrichtung der DIU auslöst. Insgesamt identifiziert die Dissertation DIUs als anpassungsfähige Organisationsstrukturen, die für die digitale Transformation entscheidend sind. Darüber hinaus bietet sie Praktikern einen Leitfaden für den Aufbau einer neuen oder die Optimierung einer bestehenden DIU.…
|Annalena LorsonORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-639141
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-63914
|Falk UebernickelORCiDGND, Daniel BeimbornORCiDGND, Paul DrewsORCiDGND
|Falk Uebernickel
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2024
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2024/05/02
|2024/06/06
|Entwicklung digitaler Innovationseinheiten; Fertigungsunternehmen; digitale Innovationseinheit; digitale Transformation
digital innovation units; digital transformation; evolution of digital innovation units; manufacturing companies
|XI, 149
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International