Inertia triggers nonergodicity of fractional Brownian motion

  How related are the ergodic properties of the over- and underdamped Langevin equations driven by fractional Gaussian noise? We here find that for massive particles performing fractional Brownian motion (FBM) inertial effects not only destroy the stylized fact of the equivalence of the ensemble-averaged mean-squared displacement (MSD) to the time-averaged MSD (TAMSD) of overdamped or massless FBM, but also dramatically alter the values of the ergodicity-breaking parameter (EB). Our theoretical results for the behavior of EB for underdamped or massive FBM for varying particle mass m, Hurst exponent H, and trace length T are in excellent agreement with the findings of stochastic computer simulations. The current results can be of interest for the experimental community employing various single-particle-tracking techniques and aiming at assessing the degree of nonergodicity for the recorded time series (studying, e.g., the behavior of EB versus lag time). To infer FBM as a realizable model of anomalous diffusion for a set single-particle-tracking data when massive particles are being tracked, the EBs from the data should be compared to EBs of massive (rather than massless) FBM.

Metadaten
Author details:Andrey G. CherstvyORCiDGND, Wei WangORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Igor M. SokolovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.104.024115
ISSN:2470-0045
ISSN:2470-0053
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34525594
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/13
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/06/03
Volume:104
Issue:2
Article number:024115
Number of pages:12
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

