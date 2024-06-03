Schließen

Kinetic study on the adsorption of 2,3,5,6-tetrafluoro-7,7,8,8-tetracyanoquinodimethane on Ag nanoparticles in chloroform

  • In this study, the kinetics of the adsorption of 2,3,5,6-tetrafluoro-7,7,8,8-tetracyanoquinodimethane (F(4)TCNQ) on the surface of Ag nanoparticles (Ag NPs) in chloroform has been intensively investigated, as molecular doping is known to play a crucial role in organic electronic devices. Based on the results obtained from UV-visible (vis)-near-infrared (NIR) absorption spectroscopy, cryogenic transmission electron microscopy, scanning nanobeam electron diffraction, and electron energy loss spectroscopy, a two-step interaction kinetics has been proposed for the Ag NPs and F(4)TCNQ molecules, which includes the first step of electron transfer from Ag NPs to F(4)TCNQ indicated by the ionization of F(4)TCNQ and the second step of the formation of a Ag-F(4)TCNQ complex. The whole process has been followed via UV-vis-NIR absorption spectroscopy, which reveals distinct kinetics at two stages: the instantaneous ionization and the long-term complex formation. The kinetics and the influence of the molar ratio of Ag NPs/F(4)TCNQ molecules on theIn this study, the kinetics of the adsorption of 2,3,5,6-tetrafluoro-7,7,8,8-tetracyanoquinodimethane (F(4)TCNQ) on the surface of Ag nanoparticles (Ag NPs) in chloroform has been intensively investigated, as molecular doping is known to play a crucial role in organic electronic devices. Based on the results obtained from UV-visible (vis)-near-infrared (NIR) absorption spectroscopy, cryogenic transmission electron microscopy, scanning nanobeam electron diffraction, and electron energy loss spectroscopy, a two-step interaction kinetics has been proposed for the Ag NPs and F(4)TCNQ molecules, which includes the first step of electron transfer from Ag NPs to F(4)TCNQ indicated by the ionization of F(4)TCNQ and the second step of the formation of a Ag-F(4)TCNQ complex. The whole process has been followed via UV-vis-NIR absorption spectroscopy, which reveals distinct kinetics at two stages: the instantaneous ionization and the long-term complex formation. The kinetics and the influence of the molar ratio of Ag NPs/F(4)TCNQ molecules on the interaction between Ag NPs and F(4)TCNQ molecules in an organic solution are reported herein for the first time. Furthermore, the control experiment with silica-coated Ag NPs manifests that the charge transfer at the surface between Ag NPs and F(4)TCNQ molecules is prohibited by a silica layer of 18 nm.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Yuhang ZhaoORCiD, Andreas OpitzORCiD, Alberto EljarratORCiD, Zdravko KochovskiORCiD, Christoph KochORCiD, Norbert KochORCiD, Yan LuORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsanm.1c02153
ISSN:2574-0970
Title of parent work (English):ACS applied nano materials
Subtitle (English):implications for the charge transfer complex of Ag-F(4)TCNQ
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/26
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/06/03
Tag:Ag nanoparticles; F(4)TCNQ; electron transfer; kinetics; phase transfer; surface interaction
Volume:4
Issue:11
Number of pages:11
First page:11625
Last Page:11635
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [182087777 .SFB 951]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

