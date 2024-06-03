In this study, the kinetics of the adsorption of 2,3,5,6-tetrafluoro-7,7,8,8-tetracyanoquinodimethane (F(4)TCNQ) on the surface of Ag nanoparticles (Ag NPs) in chloroform has been intensively investigated, as molecular doping is known to play a crucial role in organic electronic devices. Based on the results obtained from UV-visible (vis)-near-infrared (NIR) absorption spectroscopy, cryogenic transmission electron microscopy, scanning nanobeam electron diffraction, and electron energy loss spectroscopy, a two-step interaction kinetics has been proposed for the Ag NPs and F(4)TCNQ molecules, which includes the first step of electron transfer from Ag NPs to F(4)TCNQ indicated by the ionization of F(4)TCNQ and the second step of the formation of a Ag-F(4)TCNQ complex. The whole process has been followed via UV-vis-NIR absorption spectroscopy, which reveals distinct kinetics at two stages: the instantaneous ionization and the long-term complex formation. The kinetics and the influence of the molar ratio of Ag NPs/F(4)TCNQ molecules on the

In this study, the kinetics of the adsorption of 2,3,5,6-tetrafluoro-7,7,8,8-tetracyanoquinodimethane (F(4)TCNQ) on the surface of Ag nanoparticles (Ag NPs) in chloroform has been intensively investigated, as molecular doping is known to play a crucial role in organic electronic devices. Based on the results obtained from UV-visible (vis)-near-infrared (NIR) absorption spectroscopy, cryogenic transmission electron microscopy, scanning nanobeam electron diffraction, and electron energy loss spectroscopy, a two-step interaction kinetics has been proposed for the Ag NPs and F(4)TCNQ molecules, which includes the first step of electron transfer from Ag NPs to F(4)TCNQ indicated by the ionization of F(4)TCNQ and the second step of the formation of a Ag-F(4)TCNQ complex. The whole process has been followed via UV-vis-NIR absorption spectroscopy, which reveals distinct kinetics at two stages: the instantaneous ionization and the long-term complex formation. The kinetics and the influence of the molar ratio of Ag NPs/F(4)TCNQ molecules on the interaction between Ag NPs and F(4)TCNQ molecules in an organic solution are reported herein for the first time. Furthermore, the control experiment with silica-coated Ag NPs manifests that the charge transfer at the surface between Ag NPs and F(4)TCNQ molecules is prohibited by a silica layer of 18 nm.

