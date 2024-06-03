Non-Gaussian, transiently anomalous, and ergodic self-diffusion of flexible dumbbells in crowded two-dimensional environments
- We employ Langevin-dynamics simulations to unveil non-Brownian and non-Gaussian center-of-mass self-diffusion of massive flexible dumbbell-shaped particles in crowded two-dimensional solutions. We study the intradumbbell dynamics of the relative motion of the two constituent elastically coupled disks. Our main focus is on effects of the crowding fraction phi and of the particle structure on the diffusion characteristics. We evaluate the time-averaged mean-squared displacement (TAMSD), the displacement probability-density function (PDF), and the displacement autocorrelation function (ACF) of the dimers. For the TAMSD at highly crowded conditions of dumbbells, e.g., we observe a transition from the short-time ballistic behavior, via an intermediate subdiffusive regime, to long-time Brownian-like spreading dynamics. The crowded system of dimers exhibits two distinct diffusion regimes distinguished by the scaling exponent of the TAMSD, the dependence of the diffusivity on phi, and the features of the displacement-ACF. We attribute theseWe employ Langevin-dynamics simulations to unveil non-Brownian and non-Gaussian center-of-mass self-diffusion of massive flexible dumbbell-shaped particles in crowded two-dimensional solutions. We study the intradumbbell dynamics of the relative motion of the two constituent elastically coupled disks. Our main focus is on effects of the crowding fraction phi and of the particle structure on the diffusion characteristics. We evaluate the time-averaged mean-squared displacement (TAMSD), the displacement probability-density function (PDF), and the displacement autocorrelation function (ACF) of the dimers. For the TAMSD at highly crowded conditions of dumbbells, e.g., we observe a transition from the short-time ballistic behavior, via an intermediate subdiffusive regime, to long-time Brownian-like spreading dynamics. The crowded system of dimers exhibits two distinct diffusion regimes distinguished by the scaling exponent of the TAMSD, the dependence of the diffusivity on phi, and the features of the displacement-ACF. We attribute these regimes to a crowding-induced transition from viscous to viscoelastic diffusion upon growing phi. We also analyze the relative motion in the dimers, finding that larger phi suppress their vibrations and yield strongly non-Gaussian PDFs of rotational displacements. For the diffusion coefficients D(phi) of translational and rotational motion of the dumbbells an exponential decay with phi for weak and a power-law variation D(phi) proportional to (phi - phi(star))(2.4) for strong crowding is found. A comparison of simulation results with theoretical predictions for D(phi) is discussed and some relevant experimental systems are overviewed.…
|Author details:
|Kolja KlettORCiD, Andrey G. CherstvyORCiDGND, Jaeoh ShinORCiD, Igor M. SokolovORCiDGND, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.104.064603
|ISSN:
|2470-0045
|ISSN:
|2470-0053
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35030844
|Title of parent work (English):
|Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
|Subtitle (English):
|coupled translational and rotational motions
|Publisher:
|American Physical Society
|Place of publishing:
|College Park
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/12/03
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/06/03
|Volume:
|104
|Issue:
|6
|Article number:
|064603
|Number of pages:
|18
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/12-1]; Foundation for Polish Science (Fundacja na rzecz Nauki Polskiej); Humboldt University of Berlin
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert