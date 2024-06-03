Spatiotemporal regimes in the Kuramoto-Battogtokh system of nonidentical oscillators
- We consider the spatiotemporal states of an ensemble of nonlocally coupled nonidentical phase oscillators, which correspond to different regimes of the long-term evolution of such a system. We have obtained homogeneous, twisted, and nonhomogeneous stationary solutions to the Ott-Antonsen equations corresponding to key variants of the realized collective rotational motion of elements of the medium in question with nonzero mesoscopic characteristics determining the degree of coherence of the dynamics of neighboring particles. We have described the procedures of the search for the class of nonhomogeneous solutions as stationary points of the auxiliary point map and of determining the stability based on analysis of the eigenvalue spectrum of the composite operator. Static and breather cluster regimes have been demonstrated and described, as well as the regimes with an irregular behavior of averaged complex fields including, in particular, the local order parameter.
Maxim I. Bolotov, Lev A. Smirnov, E. S. Bubnova, Grigory V. Osipov, Arkadij Pikovskij
