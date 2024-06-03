Schließen

  Motivation: Prediction of protein complexes from protein-protein interaction (PPI) networks is an important problem in systems biology, as they control different cellular functions. The existing solutions employ algorithms for network community detection that identify dense subgraphs in PPI networks. However, gold standards in yeast and human indicate that protein complexes can also induce sparse subgraphs, introducing further challenges in protein complex prediction. Results: To address this issue, we formalize protein complexes as biclique spanned subgraphs, which include both sparse and dense subgraphs. We then cast the problem of protein complex prediction as a network partitioning into biclique spanned subgraphs with removal of minimum number of edges, called coherent partition. Since finding a coherent partition is a computationally intractable problem, we devise a parameter-free greedy approximation algorithm, termed Protein Complexes from Coherent Partition (PC2P), based on key properties of biclique spanned subgraphs. Through comparison with nine contenders, we demonstrate that PC2P: (i) successfully identifies modular structure in networks, as a prerequisite for protein complex prediction, (ii) outperforms the existing solutions with respect to a composite score of five performance measures on 75% and 100% of the analyzed PPI networks and gold standards in yeast and human, respectively, and (iii,iv) does not compromise GO semantic similarity and enrichment score of the predicted protein complexes. Therefore, our study demonstrates that clustering of networks in terms of biclique spanned subgraphs is a promising framework for detection of complexes in PPI networks.

Metadaten
Author details:Sara OmranianORCiDGND, Angela Angeleska, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/bioinformatics/btaa1089
ISSN:1367-4803
ISSN:1460-2059
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33416831
Title of parent work (English):Bioinformatics
Subtitle (English):parameter-free network-based prediction of protein complexes
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/08
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/06/03
Volume:37
Issue:1
Number of pages:9
First page:73
Last Page:81
Funding institution:European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, project PlantaSYST SGA-CSA [739582]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

