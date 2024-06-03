Motivation: Prediction of protein complexes from protein-protein interaction (PPI) networks is an important problem in systems biology, as they control different cellular functions. The existing solutions employ algorithms for network community detection that identify dense subgraphs in PPI networks. However, gold standards in yeast and human indicate that protein complexes can also induce sparse subgraphs, introducing further challenges in protein complex prediction. Results: To address this issue, we formalize protein complexes as biclique spanned subgraphs, which include both sparse and dense subgraphs. We then cast the problem of protein complex prediction as a network partitioning into biclique spanned subgraphs with removal of minimum number of edges, called coherent partition. Since finding a coherent partition is a computationally intractable problem, we devise a parameter-free greedy approximation algorithm, termed Protein Complexes from Coherent Partition (PC2P), based on key properties of biclique spanned subgraphs.

Motivation: Prediction of protein complexes from protein-protein interaction (PPI) networks is an important problem in systems biology, as they control different cellular functions. The existing solutions employ algorithms for network community detection that identify dense subgraphs in PPI networks. However, gold standards in yeast and human indicate that protein complexes can also induce sparse subgraphs, introducing further challenges in protein complex prediction. Results: To address this issue, we formalize protein complexes as biclique spanned subgraphs, which include both sparse and dense subgraphs. We then cast the problem of protein complex prediction as a network partitioning into biclique spanned subgraphs with removal of minimum number of edges, called coherent partition. Since finding a coherent partition is a computationally intractable problem, we devise a parameter-free greedy approximation algorithm, termed Protein Complexes from Coherent Partition (PC2P), based on key properties of biclique spanned subgraphs. Through comparison with nine contenders, we demonstrate that PC2P: (i) successfully identifies modular structure in networks, as a prerequisite for protein complex prediction, (ii) outperforms the existing solutions with respect to a composite score of five performance measures on 75% and 100% of the analyzed PPI networks and gold standards in yeast and human, respectively, and (iii,iv) does not compromise GO semantic similarity and enrichment score of the predicted protein complexes. Therefore, our study demonstrates that clustering of networks in terms of biclique spanned subgraphs is a promising framework for detection of complexes in PPI networks.

