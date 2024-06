Leaf image-based classification of some common bean cultivars using discriminative convolutional neural networks

In recent years, many efforts have been made to apply image processing techniques for plant leaf identification. However, categorizing leaf images at the cultivar/variety level, because of the very low inter-class variability, is still a challenging task. In this research, we propose an automatic discriminative method based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs) for classifying 12 different cultivars of common beans that belong to three various species. We show that employing advanced loss functions, such as Additive Angular Margin Loss and Large Margin Cosine Loss, instead of the standard softmax loss function for the classification can yield better discrimination between classes and thereby mitigate the problem of low inter-class variability. The method was evaluated by classifying species (level I), cultivars from the same species (level II), and cultivars from different species (level III), based on images from the leaf foreside and backside. The results indicate that the performance of the classification algorithm on the leaf

In recent years, many efforts have been made to apply image processing techniques for plant leaf identification. However, categorizing leaf images at the cultivar/variety level, because of the very low inter-class variability, is still a challenging task. In this research, we propose an automatic discriminative method based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs) for classifying 12 different cultivars of common beans that belong to three various species. We show that employing advanced loss functions, such as Additive Angular Margin Loss and Large Margin Cosine Loss, instead of the standard softmax loss function for the classification can yield better discrimination between classes and thereby mitigate the problem of low inter-class variability. The method was evaluated by classifying species (level I), cultivars from the same species (level II), and cultivars from different species (level III), based on images from the leaf foreside and backside. The results indicate that the performance of the classification algorithm on the leaf backside image dataset is superior. The maximum mean classification accuracies of 95.86, 91.37 and 86.87% were obtained at the levels I, II and III, respectively. The proposed method outperforms the previous relevant works and provides a reliable approach for plant cultivars identification.

