The sexual politics of border control

  • In this introductory article to the special issue, we ask what role sexuality plays in the reproduction and contestation of border regimes and think sexuality towards its various entanglements with border control. As borders have been understood as a method for reproducing racialized distinctions, we argue that sexuality is also a method of bordering and illustrate how sexuality works as a key strategy for the capture, containment and regulation of mobility and movement. Taking a transnational approach, we bring together queer scholarship on borders and migration with the rich archive of feminist, Black, Indigenous and critical border perspectives to suggest that these strategies need to be understood in close relation to the (I) intersecting dynamics of colonial histories of racialization, (II) national regimes of reproductive control and (III) the containment of contagion, disease and sexual deviance.

Author details:Billy HolzbergORCiDGND, Anouk MadörinGND, Michelle PfeiferORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/01419870.2021.1892791
Date of first publication:2021/05/20
Publication year:2021
Tag:(post)coloniality; borders; migration; race; sexuality; transnational
