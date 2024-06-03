The sexual politics of border control
- In this introductory article to the special issue, we ask what role sexuality plays in the reproduction and contestation of border regimes and think sexuality towards its various entanglements with border control. As borders have been understood as a method for reproducing racialized distinctions, we argue that sexuality is also a method of bordering and illustrate how sexuality works as a key strategy for the capture, containment and regulation of mobility and movement. Taking a transnational approach, we bring together queer scholarship on borders and migration with the rich archive of feminist, Black, Indigenous and critical border perspectives to suggest that these strategies need to be understood in close relation to the (I) intersecting dynamics of colonial histories of racialization, (II) national regimes of reproductive control and (III) the containment of contagion, disease and sexual deviance.
|Author details:
|Billy HolzbergORCiDGND, Anouk MadörinGND, Michelle PfeiferORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/01419870.2021.1892791
|ISSN:
|0141-9870
|ISSN:
|1466-4356
|Title of parent work (English):
|Ethnic and racial studies
|Subtitle (English):
|an introduction
|Publisher:
|Routledge
|Place of publishing:
|London [u.a.]
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/05/20
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/06/03
|Tag:
|(post)coloniality; borders; migration; race; sexuality; transnational
|Volume:
|44
|Issue:
|9
|Number of pages:
|22
|First page:
|1485
|Last Page:
|1506
|Funding institution:
|NYU's Department of Media, Culture and Communication; LSE's Department of Gender Studies; DFG-funded Group "Minor Cosmopolitanism" at the University of Potsdam
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 39 Bräuche, Etikette, Folklore / 390 Bräuche, Etikette, Folklore
|Peer review:
|Referiert