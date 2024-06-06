Cultural conceptualisations relating to DEATH in Irish English from a diachronic perspective
Kulturelle Konzeptualisierungen im Zusammenhang mit TOD im Irischen Englisch aus einer Diachronen Perspektive
- The present thesis looks at cultural conceptualisations in relation to DEATH in Irish English from a Cultural Linguistic perspective and puts a special focus on the diachronic development of these conceptualisations. For the study, a corpus consisting of 1,400 death notices from the Dublin-based national newspaper The Irish Times from 14 historical periods between 1859 and 2023 was compiled, resulting in a highly specialised 70,000-word corpus. First, the manual qualitative analysis of the death notices produced evidence for eight superordinate cultural conceptualisations surrounding DEATH, namely, in the order of their frequency THE DEAD ARE TO BE REMEMBERED OR REGRETTED, DEATH IS SOMETHING POSITIVE, DEATH IS REST, DEATH IS A JOURNEY, DYING IS THE BEGINNING OF ANOTHER LIFE, DEATH IS (NOT) A TABOO, DEATH IS GOD’S WILL, and DEATH IS THE END. These conceptualisations were derived from linguistic expressions in the death notices that have these conceptualisations as a cognitive basis. Second, the quantitative comparison of the individualThe present thesis looks at cultural conceptualisations in relation to DEATH in Irish English from a Cultural Linguistic perspective and puts a special focus on the diachronic development of these conceptualisations. For the study, a corpus consisting of 1,400 death notices from the Dublin-based national newspaper The Irish Times from 14 historical periods between 1859 and 2023 was compiled, resulting in a highly specialised 70,000-word corpus. First, the manual qualitative analysis of the death notices produced evidence for eight superordinate cultural conceptualisations surrounding DEATH, namely, in the order of their frequency THE DEAD ARE TO BE REMEMBERED OR REGRETTED, DEATH IS SOMETHING POSITIVE, DEATH IS REST, DEATH IS A JOURNEY, DYING IS THE BEGINNING OF ANOTHER LIFE, DEATH IS (NOT) A TABOO, DEATH IS GOD’S WILL, and DEATH IS THE END. These conceptualisations were derived from linguistic expressions in the death notices that have these conceptualisations as a cognitive basis. Second, the quantitative comparison of the individual conceptualisations detected diachronic variation, which is interconnected with historical and social developments in Ireland. The thesis, therefore, illustrates the applicability of Cultural Linguistics as an adequate method for diachronic studies interested in culturally determined developments of conceptualisations.…
- Die vorliegende Arbeit untersucht kulturelle Konzeptualisierungen in Bezug auf TOD im Irischen Englisch aus der Perspektive der Cultural Linguistics. Der Fokus liegt dabei auf der diachronen Entwicklung dieser Konzeptualisierungen. Die Studie basiert auf einem Korpus von 1.400 Todesanzeigen aus der in Dublin erscheinenden überregionalen Zeitung The Irish Times aus 14 historischen Epochen zwischen 1859 und 2023, was zu einem hochspezialisierten Korpus von 70.000 Wörtern führt. Die qualitative manuelle Analyse der Todesanzeigen brachte acht übergeordnete kulturelle Konzeptualisierungen rund um das Thema TOD hervor, nämlich in der Reihenfolge ihrer Häufigkeit: DIE TOTEN MÜSSEN BEDAUERT ODER IN ERINNERUNG BEHALTEN WERDEN, DER TOD IST ETWAS POSITIVES, DER TOD IST RUHE, DER TOD IST EINE REISE, DER TOD IST DER ANFANG EINES ANDEREN LEBENS, DER TOD IST (KEIN) TABU, DER TOD IST DER WILLE GOTTES und DER TOD IST DAS ENDE. Sie wurden von Ausdrücken in den Todesanzeigen abgeleitet, die diese Konzeptualisierungen als kognitive Grundlagen haben. DieDie vorliegende Arbeit untersucht kulturelle Konzeptualisierungen in Bezug auf TOD im Irischen Englisch aus der Perspektive der Cultural Linguistics. Der Fokus liegt dabei auf der diachronen Entwicklung dieser Konzeptualisierungen. Die Studie basiert auf einem Korpus von 1.400 Todesanzeigen aus der in Dublin erscheinenden überregionalen Zeitung The Irish Times aus 14 historischen Epochen zwischen 1859 und 2023, was zu einem hochspezialisierten Korpus von 70.000 Wörtern führt. Die qualitative manuelle Analyse der Todesanzeigen brachte acht übergeordnete kulturelle Konzeptualisierungen rund um das Thema TOD hervor, nämlich in der Reihenfolge ihrer Häufigkeit: DIE TOTEN MÜSSEN BEDAUERT ODER IN ERINNERUNG BEHALTEN WERDEN, DER TOD IST ETWAS POSITIVES, DER TOD IST RUHE, DER TOD IST EINE REISE, DER TOD IST DER ANFANG EINES ANDEREN LEBENS, DER TOD IST (KEIN) TABU, DER TOD IST DER WILLE GOTTES und DER TOD IST DAS ENDE. Sie wurden von Ausdrücken in den Todesanzeigen abgeleitet, die diese Konzeptualisierungen als kognitive Grundlagen haben. Die diachrone Variation, die durch einen quantitativen Vergleich innerhalb der einzelnen Konzeptualisierungen aufgedeckt wurde, hängt mit historischen und sozialen Entwicklungen in Irland zusammen. Die Arbeit verdeutlicht daher, dass Cultural Linguistics eine geeignete Methodik für diachrone Studien ist, die sich mit kulturell geprägten Entwicklungen von Konzeptualisierungen beschäftigen.…
