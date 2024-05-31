Schließen

Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer across mental disorders

  • A mechanism known as Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer (PIT) describes a phenomenon by which the values of environmental cues acquired through Pavlovian conditioning can motivate instrumental behavior. PIT may be one basic mechanism of action control that can characterize mental disorders on a dimensional level beyond current classification systems. Therefore, we review human PIT studies investigating subclinical and clinical mental syndromes. The literature prevails an inhomogeneous picture concerning PIT. While enhanced PIT effects seem to be present in non-substance-related disorders, overweight people, and most studies with AUD patients, no altered PIT effects were reported in tobacco use disorder and obesity. Regarding AUD and relapsing alcohol-dependent patients, there is mixed evidence of enhanced or no PIT effects. Additionally, there is evidence for aberrant corticostriatal activation and genetic risk, e.g., in association with high-risk alcohol consumption and relapse after alcohol detoxification. In patients withA mechanism known as Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer (PIT) describes a phenomenon by which the values of environmental cues acquired through Pavlovian conditioning can motivate instrumental behavior. PIT may be one basic mechanism of action control that can characterize mental disorders on a dimensional level beyond current classification systems. Therefore, we review human PIT studies investigating subclinical and clinical mental syndromes. The literature prevails an inhomogeneous picture concerning PIT. While enhanced PIT effects seem to be present in non-substance-related disorders, overweight people, and most studies with AUD patients, no altered PIT effects were reported in tobacco use disorder and obesity. Regarding AUD and relapsing alcohol-dependent patients, there is mixed evidence of enhanced or no PIT effects. Additionally, there is evidence for aberrant corticostriatal activation and genetic risk, e.g., in association with high-risk alcohol consumption and relapse after alcohol detoxification. In patients with anorexia nervosa, stronger PIT effects elicited by low caloric stimuli were associated with increased disease severity. In patients with depression, enhanced aversive PIT effects and a loss of action-specificity associated with poorer treatment outcomes were reported. Schizophrenic patients showed disrupted specific but intact general PIT effects. Patients with chronic back pain showed reduced PIT effects. We provide possible reasons to understand heterogeneity in PIT effects within and across mental disorders. Further, we strengthen the importance of reliable experimental tasks and provide test-retest data of a PIT task showing moderate to good reliability. Finally, we point toward stress as a possible underlying factor that may explain stronger PIT effects in mental disorders, as there is some evidence that stress per se interacts with the impact of environmental cues on behavior by selectively increasing cue-triggered wanting. To conclude, we discuss the results of the literature review in the light of Research Domain Criteria, suggesting future studies that comprehensively assess PIT across psychopathological dimensions.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maria GarbusowORCiDGND, Claudia EbrahimiORCiDGND, Carlotta RiemerschmidORCiD, Luisa Daldrup, Marcus RothkirchORCiDGND, Ke Chen, Hao ChenORCiD, Matthew J. BelangerORCiD, Angela HentschelGND, Michael SmolkaORCiDGND, Andreas HeinzORCiDGND, Maximilan PilhatschORCiD, Michael A. RappORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1159/000525579
ISSN:0302-282X
ISSN:1423-0224
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35843212
Title of parent work (English):Neuropsychobiology : international journal of experimental and clinical research in biological psychiatry, pharmacopsychiatry, Biological Psychology/Pharmacopsychology and Pharmacoelectroencephalography
Subtitle (German):a review
Publisher:Karger
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/31
Tag:Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer; dimensional psychopathology; mental disorders; reliability
Volume:81
Issue:5
Number of pages:20
First page:418
Last Page:437
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) under; Germany's Excellence Strategy [EXC-2049 - 390688087]; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) [402170461 [TRR; 265, 97], 186318919 (FOR 1617)]
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Interdisziplinäres Zentrum für Kognitive Studien
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.