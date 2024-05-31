Schließen

Communicating Cartel Intentions

  • While the economic harm of cartels is caused by their price-increasing effect, sanctioning by courts rather targets at the underlying process of firms reaching a price-fixing agreement. This paper provides experimental evidence on the question whether such sanctioning meets the economic target, i.e., whether evidence of a collusive meeting of the firms and of the content of their communication reliably predicts subsequent prices. We find that already the mere mutual agreement to meet predicts a strong increase in prices. Conversely, express distancing from communication completely nullifies its otherwise price-increasing effect. Using machine learning, we show that communication only increases prices if it is very explicit about how the cartel plans to behave.

  • Communicating Cartel Intentionseng
Author details:Maximilian AndresORCiDGND, Lisa BruttelORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-638469
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-63846
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (77)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/05/31
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/05/31
Tag:cartel; collusion; communication; experiment; machine learning
Issue:77
Number of pages:36
RVK - Regensburg classification:QR 200, QH 435
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft
Funding number:389447910
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C9 Design of Experiments / C92 Laboratory, Group Behavior
D Microeconomics / D4 Market Structure and Pricing / D43 Oligopoly and Other Forms of Market Imperfection
L Industrial Organization / L4 Antitrust Issues and Policies / L44 Antitrust Policy and Public Enterprises, Nonprofit Institutions, and Professional Organizations
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

