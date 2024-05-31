Schließen

Influence of sterilization conditions on sulfate-functionalized polyGGE

  • Sulfated biomolecules are known to influence numerous biological processes in all living organisms. Particularly, they contribute to prevent and inhibit the hypercoagulation condition. The failure of polymeric implants and blood contacting devices is often related to hypercoagulation and microbial contamination. Here, bioactive sulfated biomacromolecules are mimicked by sulfation of poly(glycerol glycidyl ether) (polyGGE) films. Autoclaving, gamma-ray irradiation and ethylene oxide (EtO) gas sterilization techniques were applied to functionalized materials. The sulfate group density and hydrophilicity of sulfated polymers were decreased while chain mobility and thermal degradation were enhanced post autoclaving when compared to those after EtO sterilization. These results suggest that a quality control after sterilization is mandatory to ensure the amount and functionality of functionalized groups are retained.

Author details:Shuo ZhouGND, Xun XuORCiD, Nan MaORCiD, Friedrich JungORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3233/CH-211241
ISSN:1386-0291
ISSN:1875-8622
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34420943
Title of parent work (English):Clinical hemorheology and microcirculation : blood flow and vessels
Publisher:IOS Press
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/19
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/31
Tag:Sulfated polymer; ethylene oxide; sterilization; sulfation
Volume:79
Issue:4
Number of pages:12
First page:597
Last Page:608
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers (Helmholtz Cross Program Initiative "Technology and Medicine Adaptive Systems", Helmholtz Virtual Institute, Multifunctional Biomaterials for Medicine) [VH-VI-423]; Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Germany, through the Program Health Research [13GW0098]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

