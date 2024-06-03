Schließen

Never again?

  • The Holocaust was the most terrible atrocity of the 20th century. In many ways, it was also unprecedented in the history of atrocities: for its comprehensiveness and systematic nature; for the fanaticism with which its perpetrators scoured an entire continent in their pursuit of Jews; for the awful potency of the Nazis’ insinuation that the victims represented a pernicious and existential threat. Collectively, we have spent decades—and published millions of words—trying to understand what happened and why.

Metadaten
Author details:Alex James KayORCiDGND
URL:https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/culture/60494/never-again
ISSN:1359-5024
Subtitle (English):the ways in which we remember the Holocaust might not help to prevent the rise of violent fascism in future
Publisher:Prospect Publishing Limited
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/03/01
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/03
Volume:4
Issue:April 2023
Number of pages:3
First page:63
Last Page:65
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 940 Geschichte Europas

