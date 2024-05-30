Schließen

An alternative incoming correction for cosmic-ray neutron sensing observations using local muon measurement

  • Measuring the variability of incoming neutrons locally would be usefull for the cosmic-ray neutron sensing (CRNS) method. As the measurement of high energy neutrons is not so easy, alternative particles can be considered for such purpose. Among them, muons are particles created from the same cascade of primary cosmic-ray fluxes that generate neutrons at the ground. In addition, they can be easily detected by small and relatively inexpensive detectors. For these reasons they could provide a suitable local alternative to incoming corrections based on remote neutron monitor data. The reported measurements demonstrated that muon detection system can detect incoming cosmic-ray variations locally. Furthermore the precision of this measurement technique is considered adequate for many CRNS applications.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Luca StevanatoORCiD, Gabriele BaroniORCiD, Sascha OswaldORCiDGND, Marcello Lunardon, Vratislav Mareš, Francesco MarinelloORCiD, Sandra Moretto, Matteo Polo, Paolo SartoriORCiD, Paul SchattanORCiD, Werner Rühm
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2021GL095383
ISSN:0094-8276
ISSN:1944-8007
Title of parent work (English):Geophysical research letters
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/16
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/30
Tag:CRNS; cosmic-rays; muons; neutrons; soil-moisture
Volume:49
Issue:6
Article number:e2021GL095383
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:European Union [213007]; Universita degli Studi di Padova within the; CRUI-CARE Agreement; IAEA Coordinated Research Project "Enhancing; agricultural resilience and water security using Cosmic-Ray Neutron; Sensor" [D1.20.14]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.