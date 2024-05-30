An alternative incoming correction for cosmic-ray neutron sensing observations using local muon measurement

Luca Stevanato, Gabriele Baroni, Sascha Oswald, Marcello Lunardon, Vratislav Mareš, Francesco Marinello, Sandra Moretto, Matteo Polo, Paolo Sartori, Paul Schattan, Werner Rühm
- Measuring the variability of incoming neutrons locally would be usefull for the cosmic-ray neutron sensing (CRNS) method. As the measurement of high energy neutrons is not so easy, alternative particles can be considered for such purpose. Among them, muons are particles created from the same cascade of primary cosmic-ray fluxes that generate neutrons at the ground. In addition, they can be easily detected by small and relatively inexpensive detectors. For these reasons they could provide a suitable local alternative to incoming corrections based on remote neutron monitor data. The reported measurements demonstrated that muon detection system can detect incoming cosmic-ray variations locally. Furthermore the precision of this measurement technique is considered adequate for many CRNS applications.
|Luca StevanatoORCiD, Gabriele BaroniORCiD, Sascha OswaldORCiDGND, Marcello Lunardon, Vratislav Mareš, Francesco MarinelloORCiD, Sandra Moretto, Matteo Polo, Paolo SartoriORCiD, Paul SchattanORCiD, Werner Rühm
|Geophysical research letters
|CRNS; cosmic-rays; muons; neutrons; soil-moisture
|European Union [213007]; Universita degli Studi di Padova within the; CRUI-CARE Agreement; IAEA Coordinated Research Project "Enhancing; agricultural resilience and water security using Cosmic-Ray Neutron; Sensor" [D1.20.14]
