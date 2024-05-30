Schließen

What anti-gender and anti-vaccines politics have in common

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ann-Kathrin RothermelORCiDGND
URL:https://blogs.lse.ac.uk/gender/2022/04/11/what-anti-gender-and-anti-vaccines-politics-have-in-common-the-construction-of-gender-and-the-covid-19-pandemic-in-right-wing-discourses/
Subtitle (English):the construction of gender and the Covid-19 pandemic in right-wing discourses
Publisher:London School of Economics and Political Science
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/30
Tag:anti-gender; featured; gender research; politics; science & technology
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.