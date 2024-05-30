Schließen

The politics of fear

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ann-Kathrin RothermelORCiDGND
URL:https://wiisglobal.org/the-politics-of-fear-right-wing-anti-gender-and-anti-vaccination-narratives-2/#_edn1
Title of parent work (English):WIIS Blog
Subtitle (English):right wing anti-gender and anti-vaccination narratives
Place of publishing:Women in International Security
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/30
Number of pages:Washington DC
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.