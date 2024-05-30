Comparative quantification and differentiation of bracatinga (Mimosa scabrella Bentham) honeydew honey proteins using targeted peptide markers identified by high-resolution mass spectrometry

- Honey traceability is an important topic, especially for honeydew honeys, due to the increased incidence of adulteration. This study aimed to establish specific markers to quantify proteins in honey. A proteomics strategy to identify marker peptides from bracatinga honeydew honey was therefore developed. The proteomics approach was based on initial untargeted identification of honey proteins and peptides by LC-ESI-Triple-TOF-MS/MS, which identified the major royal jelly proteins (MRJP) presence. Afterwards, the peptides were selected by the in silico digestion. The marker peptides were quantified by the developed targeted LC-QqQ-MS/MS method, which provided good linearity and specificity, besides recoveries between 92 and 100% to quantify peptides from bracatinga honeydew honey. The uniqueness and high response in mass spectrometry were backed by further complementary protein analysis (SDS-PAGE). The selected marker peptides EALPHVPIFDR (MRJP 1), ILGANVK (MRJP 2), TFVTIER (MRJP 3), QNIDVVAR (MRJP 4), FINNDYNFNEVNFR (MRJP 5) andHoney traceability is an important topic, especially for honeydew honeys, due to the increased incidence of adulteration. This study aimed to establish specific markers to quantify proteins in honey. A proteomics strategy to identify marker peptides from bracatinga honeydew honey was therefore developed. The proteomics approach was based on initial untargeted identification of honey proteins and peptides by LC-ESI-Triple-TOF-MS/MS, which identified the major royal jelly proteins (MRJP) presence. Afterwards, the peptides were selected by the in silico digestion. The marker peptides were quantified by the developed targeted LC-QqQ-MS/MS method, which provided good linearity and specificity, besides recoveries between 92 and 100% to quantify peptides from bracatinga honeydew honey. The uniqueness and high response in mass spectrometry were backed by further complementary protein analysis (SDS-PAGE). The selected marker peptides EALPHVPIFDR (MRJP 1), ILGANVK (MRJP 2), TFVTIER (MRJP 3), QNIDVVAR (MRJP 4), FINNDYNFNEVNFR (MRJP 5) and LLQPYPDWSWTK (MRJP 7), quantified by LC-QqQ-MS/MS, highlighted that the content of QNIDVVAR from MRJP 4 could be used to differentiate bracatinga honeydew honey from floral honeys (p < 0.05) as a potential marker for its authentication. Finally, principal components analysis highlighted the QNIDVVAR content as a good descriptor of the analyzed bracatinga honeydew honey samples.…
