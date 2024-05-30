Schließen

Identifying the signatures of intermolecular interactions in blends of PM6 with Y6 and N4 using absorption spectroscopy

  • In organic solar cells, the resulting device efficiency depends strongly on the local morphology and intermolecular interactions of the blend film. Optical spectroscopy was used to identify the spectral signatures of interacting chromophores in blend films of the donor polymer PM6 with two state-of-the-art nonfullerene acceptors, Y6 and N4, which differ merely in the branching point of the side chain. From temperature-dependent absorption and luminescence spectroscopy in solution, it is inferred that both acceptor materials form two types of aggregates that differ in their interaction energy. Y6 forms an aggregate with a predominant J-type character in solution, while for N4 molecules the interaction is predominantly in a H-like manner in solution and freshly spin-cast film, yet the molecules reorient with respect to each other with time or thermal annealing to adopt a more J-type interaction. The different aggregation behavior of the acceptor materials is also reflected in the blend films and accounts for the different solar cellIn organic solar cells, the resulting device efficiency depends strongly on the local morphology and intermolecular interactions of the blend film. Optical spectroscopy was used to identify the spectral signatures of interacting chromophores in blend films of the donor polymer PM6 with two state-of-the-art nonfullerene acceptors, Y6 and N4, which differ merely in the branching point of the side chain. From temperature-dependent absorption and luminescence spectroscopy in solution, it is inferred that both acceptor materials form two types of aggregates that differ in their interaction energy. Y6 forms an aggregate with a predominant J-type character in solution, while for N4 molecules the interaction is predominantly in a H-like manner in solution and freshly spin-cast film, yet the molecules reorient with respect to each other with time or thermal annealing to adopt a more J-type interaction. The different aggregation behavior of the acceptor materials is also reflected in the blend films and accounts for the different solar cell efficiencies reported with the two blends.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel Kroh, Fabian Eller, Konstantin Schötz, Stefan Wedler, Lorena Perdigón-ToroORCiDGND, Guillaume Freychet, Qingya Wei, Maximilian Dörr, David Jones, Yingping Zou, Eva M. Herzig, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Anna KöhlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/adfm.202205711
ISSN:1616-301X
ISSN:1616-3028
Title of parent work (English):Advanced functional materials
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/23
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/30
Tag:Frank-Condon analysis; charge-transfer states; morphology; organic solar cells
Volume:32
Issue:44
Article number:2205711
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:SolarEraNet [NFA4R2ROPV]; DFG [INST 91/443-1]; Elite Study Program; Macromolecular Science within the Elite Network of Bavaria (ENB); DOE; Office of Science [DE-SC0012704]; DFG HIOS [182087777 - SFB 951];; Bayerisches Staatsministerum fur Wissenschaft und Kunst; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

