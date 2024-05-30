Schließen

Stimulus data and experimental design for a self-paced reading study on emoji-word substitutions

  • This data paper presents the experimental design and stimuli from an online self-paced reading study on the processing of emojis substituting lexically ambiguous nouns. We recorded reading times for the target ambiguous nouns and for emojis depicting either the intended target referent or a contextually inappropriate homophonous noun. Furthermore, we recorded comprehension accuracy, demographics and a self-assessment of the participants' emoji usage frequency. The data includes all stimuli used, the raw data, the full JavaScript code for the online experiment, as well as Python and R code for the data analysis. We believe that our dataset may give important insights related to the comprehension mechanisms involved in the cognitive processing of emojis. For interpretation and discussion of the experiment, please see the original article entitled "The processing of emoji-word substitutions: A self-paced-reading study".

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tatjana SchefflerORCiDGND, Lasse Brandt, Marie de la Fuente, Ivan Nenchev
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dib.2022.108399
ISSN:2352-3409
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35781978
Title of parent work (English):Data in Brief
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/30
Tag:Emojis; Homonymy; Lexical ambiguity; Processing; Self-paced reading
Volume:43
Article number:108399
Number of pages:7
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.