The keys to the EU’s climate neutrality goal

  • The EU and its member countries have been laggards in using forest carbon to reduce EU emissions. The European Green Deal aims to change this. As part of its long-term emissions reductions, the EU aims to offset this by creating land-based carbon sinks, especially forest carbon sinks as well as carbon capture and storage. This chapter focuses on the role of forest carbon as part of the EU's climate policies towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It furthermore examines the European Commission's proposed forest strategy and its proposal for a revised LULUCF Regulation. The chapter shows that the logic of appropriateness dominates the European Commission's forest policies. Finally, the chapter makes policy recommendations on how the EU could credibly use long-term carbon sinks to achieve climate neutrality.

Author details:Sonia Chikh M’Hamed, Detlef F. SprinzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4324/9781003246985-6
Title of parent work (English):Making the European Green Deal work
Editor(s):Helene Dyrhauge, Kristina Kurze
Date of first publication:2023/08/25
Publication year:2023
