The challenge of long-term environmental policy
- Long-term environmental policy remains a vexing puzzle of environmental policy. Following its definition, the author reviews the methods suitable for the study of long-term environmental policy and develops a typology of policy instruments to cope with these challenges. The concluding section offers five central research challenges to advance the study of long-term environmental policy.
|Author details:
|Detlef F. SprinzORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.4324/9781003043843-26
|Title of parent work (English):
|Routledge handbook of environmental policy
|Publisher:
|Routledge
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Editor(s):
|Helge Jörgens, Christoph Knill, Yves Steinebach
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/06/28
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/05/30
