Bericht zum Auftaktworkshop des Forschungsprojektes "Workflow-Management-Systeme für Open-Access-Hochschulverlage (OA-WFMS)"
- Das Forschungsprojekt „Workflow-Management-Systeme für Open-Access-Hochschulverlage (OA-WFMS)” ist eine Kooperation zwischen der HTWK Leipzig und der Universität Potsdam. Ziel ist es, die Bedarfe von Universitäts- und Hochschulverlagen und Anforderungen an ein Workflow-Management-Systeme (WFMS) zu analysieren, um daraus ein generisches Lastenheft zu erstellen. Das WFMS soll den Publikationsprozess in OA-Verlagen erleichtern, beschleunigen sowie die Verbreitung von Open Access und das nachhaltige, digitale wissenschaftliche Publizieren fördern. Das Projekt baut auf den Ergebnissen der Projekte „Open-Access-Hochschulverlag (OA-HVerlag)“ und „Open-Access-Strukturierte-Kommunikation (OA-STRUKTKOMM)“ auf. Der diesem Bericht zugrunde liegende Auftaktworkshop fand 2024 in Leipzig mit Vertreter:innen von zehn Institutionen statt. Der Workshop diente dazu, Herausforderungen und Anforderungen an ein WFMS zu ermitteln sowie bestehende Lösungsansätze und Tools zu diskutieren. Im Workshop wurden folgende Fragen behandelt: a. Wie kann dieDas Forschungsprojekt „Workflow-Management-Systeme für Open-Access-Hochschulverlage (OA-WFMS)” ist eine Kooperation zwischen der HTWK Leipzig und der Universität Potsdam. Ziel ist es, die Bedarfe von Universitäts- und Hochschulverlagen und Anforderungen an ein Workflow-Management-Systeme (WFMS) zu analysieren, um daraus ein generisches Lastenheft zu erstellen. Das WFMS soll den Publikationsprozess in OA-Verlagen erleichtern, beschleunigen sowie die Verbreitung von Open Access und das nachhaltige, digitale wissenschaftliche Publizieren fördern. Das Projekt baut auf den Ergebnissen der Projekte „Open-Access-Hochschulverlag (OA-HVerlag)“ und „Open-Access-Strukturierte-Kommunikation (OA-STRUKTKOMM)“ auf. Der diesem Bericht zugrunde liegende Auftaktworkshop fand 2024 in Leipzig mit Vertreter:innen von zehn Institutionen statt. Der Workshop diente dazu, Herausforderungen und Anforderungen an ein WFMS zu ermitteln sowie bestehende Lösungsansätze und Tools zu diskutieren. Im Workshop wurden folgende Fragen behandelt: a. Wie kann die Organisation und Überwachung von Publikationsprozessen in wissenschaftlichen Verlagen durch ein WFMS effizient gestaltet werden? b. Welche Anforderungen muss ein WFMS erfüllen, um Publikationsprozesse optimal zu unterstützen? c. Welche Schnittstellen müssen berücksichtigt werden, um die Interoperabilität der Systeme zu garantieren? d. Welche bestehenden Lösungsansätze und Tools sind bereits im Einsatz und welche Vor- und Nachteile haben diese? Der Workshop gliederte sich in zwei Teile : Teil 1 behandelte Herausforderungen und Anforderungen (Fragen a. bis c.), Teil 2 bestehende Lösungen und Tools (Frage d.). Die Ergebnisse des Workshops fließen in die Bedarfsanalyse des Forschungsprojekts ein. Die im Bericht dokumentierten Ergebnisse zeigen die Vielzahl der Herausforderungen der bestehenden Ansätze bezüglich des OA-Publikationsmanagements . Die Herausforderungen zeigen sich insbesondere bei der Systemheterogenität, den individuellen Anpassungsbedarfen und der Notwendigkeit der systematischen Dokumentation. Die eingesetzten Unterstützungssysteme und Tools wie Dateiablagen, Projektmanagement- und Kommunikationstools können insgesamt den Anforderungen nicht genügen, für Teillösungen sind sie jedoch nutzbar. Deshalb muss die Integration bestehender Systeme in ein zu entwickelndes OA-WFMS in Betracht gezogen und die Interoperabilität der miteinander interagierenden Systeme gewährleistet werden. Die Beteiligten des Workshops waren sich einig, dass das OA-WFMS flexibel und modular aufgebaut werden soll. Einer konsortialen Softwareentwicklung und einem gemeinsamen Betrieb im Verbund wurde der Vorrang gegeben. Der Workshop lieferte wertvolle Einblicke in die Arbeit der Hochschulverlage und bildet somit eine solide Grundlage für die in Folge zu erarbeitende weitere Bedarfsanalyse und die Erstellung des generischen Lastenheftes.…
- The research project „Workflow Management Systems for Open Access University Presses (OA-WFMS)“ is a collaboration between HTWK Leipzig and the University of Potsdam. The aim is to analyze the needs of university presses and the requirements for a Workflow Management System (WFMS) to create a catalog of generic specifications. The WFMS is intended to facilitate and accelerate the publication process in OA presses, as well as to promote the spread of open access and sustainable, digital scientific publishing. The project builds on the results of the project „Open Access University Press (OA-HVerlag)“ and „Open Access Structured Communication (OA-STRUKTKOMM)“. The kickoff workshop for this report took place in 2024 in Leipzig with representatives from ten institutions. The workshop aimed to identify challenges and requirements for a WFMS, as well as discuss existing solutions and tools. The workshop addressed the following questions: a. How can the organization and monitoring of publication processes in scientific presses beThe research project „Workflow Management Systems for Open Access University Presses (OA-WFMS)“ is a collaboration between HTWK Leipzig and the University of Potsdam. The aim is to analyze the needs of university presses and the requirements for a Workflow Management System (WFMS) to create a catalog of generic specifications. The WFMS is intended to facilitate and accelerate the publication process in OA presses, as well as to promote the spread of open access and sustainable, digital scientific publishing. The project builds on the results of the project „Open Access University Press (OA-HVerlag)“ and „Open Access Structured Communication (OA-STRUKTKOMM)“. The kickoff workshop for this report took place in 2024 in Leipzig with representatives from ten institutions. The workshop aimed to identify challenges and requirements for a WFMS, as well as discuss existing solutions and tools. The workshop addressed the following questions: a. How can the organization and monitoring of publication processes in scientific presses be efficiently designed using a WFMS? b. What requirements must a WFMS meet to optimally support publication processes? c. Which interfaces need to be considered to ensure the interoperability of the systems? d. Which existing solutions and tools are already in use, and what are their advantages and disadvantages? The workshop was divided into two parts: Part 1 addressed challenges and requirements (questions a. to c.), and Part 2 focused on existing solutions and tools (question d.). The results of the workshop will be incorporated into the needs analysis of the research project. The results documented in the report highlight the variety of challenges of the existing approaches regarding OA publication management. The challenges are particularly evident in system heterogeneity, the need for individual customization, and the necessity of systematic documentation. The support systems and tools in use, such as file storage, project management, and communication tools, do not fully meet the requirements but can be used for partial solutions. Therefore, the integration of existing systems into a new OA-WFMS must be considered, and the interoperability of interacting systems must be ensured. The workshop participants agreed that the OA-WFMS should be flexible and modular. Priority was given to consortial software development and joint operation within the association. The workshop provided valuable insights into the work of university presses and forms a solid foundation for the subsequent further needs analysis and the creation of the catalog of generic specifications.…
|Kyra Hertel, Andreas KenneckeORCiDGND, Michael ReicheGND, Diana Schmidt-Kopplin, Diana Tillmann, Marco WinklerORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-638057
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-63805
|Report on the kick-off workshop of the research project "Workflow Management Systems for Open Access University Publishers (OA-WFMS)"
|2024/06/03
|Auftaktworkshop; Bedarfsanalyse; Hochschulverlage; Interoperalität; Open Access; Publikationsprozesse; Workflow-Management-System
Interoperability; Kickoff Workshop; Needs Analysis; Open Access; Publication Processes; University Presses; Workflow Management System
