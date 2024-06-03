Bericht zum Auftaktworkshop des Forschungsprojektes "Workflow-Management-Systeme für Open-Access-Hochschulverlage (OA-WFMS)"

The research project „Workflow Management Systems for Open Access University Presses (OA-WFMS)“ is a collaboration between HTWK Leipzig and the University of Potsdam. The aim is to analyze the needs of university presses and the requirements for a Workflow Management System (WFMS) to create a catalog of generic specifications. The WFMS is intended to facilitate and accelerate the publication process in OA presses, as well as to promote the spread of open access and sustainable, digital scientific publishing. The project builds on the results of the project „Open Access University Press (OA-HVerlag)“ and „Open Access Structured Communication (OA-STRUKTKOMM)“. The kickoff workshop for this report took place in 2024 in Leipzig with representatives from ten institutions. The workshop aimed to identify challenges and requirements for a WFMS, as well as discuss existing solutions and tools. The workshop addressed the following questions: a. How can the organization and monitoring of publication processes in scientific presses be

The research project „Workflow Management Systems for Open Access University Presses (OA-WFMS)“ is a collaboration between HTWK Leipzig and the University of Potsdam. The aim is to analyze the needs of university presses and the requirements for a Workflow Management System (WFMS) to create a catalog of generic specifications. The WFMS is intended to facilitate and accelerate the publication process in OA presses, as well as to promote the spread of open access and sustainable, digital scientific publishing. The project builds on the results of the project „Open Access University Press (OA-HVerlag)“ and „Open Access Structured Communication (OA-STRUKTKOMM)“. The kickoff workshop for this report took place in 2024 in Leipzig with representatives from ten institutions. The workshop aimed to identify challenges and requirements for a WFMS, as well as discuss existing solutions and tools. The workshop addressed the following questions: a. How can the organization and monitoring of publication processes in scientific presses be efficiently designed using a WFMS? b. What requirements must a WFMS meet to optimally support publication processes? c. Which interfaces need to be considered to ensure the interoperability of the systems? d. Which existing solutions and tools are already in use, and what are their advantages and disadvantages? The workshop was divided into two parts: Part 1 addressed challenges and requirements (questions a. to c.), and Part 2 focused on existing solutions and tools (question d.). The results of the workshop will be incorporated into the needs analysis of the research project. The results documented in the report highlight the variety of challenges of the existing approaches regarding OA publication management. The challenges are particularly evident in system heterogeneity, the need for individual customization, and the necessity of systematic documentation. The support systems and tools in use, such as file storage, project management, and communication tools, do not fully meet the requirements but can be used for partial solutions. Therefore, the integration of existing systems into a new OA-WFMS must be considered, and the interoperability of interacting systems must be ensured. The workshop participants agreed that the OA-WFMS should be flexible and modular. Priority was given to consortial software development and joint operation within the association. The workshop provided valuable insights into the work of university presses and forms a solid foundation for the subsequent further needs analysis and the creation of the catalog of generic specifications.

