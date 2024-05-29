Schließen

In vivo performance of a cell and factor free multifunctional fiber mesh modulating postinfarct myocardial remodeling

  • Guidance of postinfarct myocardial remodeling processes by an epicardial patch system may alleviate the consequences of ischemic heart disease. As macrophages are highly relevant in balancing immune response and regenerative processes their suitable instruction would ensure therapeutic success. A polymeric mesh capable of attracting and instructing monocytes by purely physical cues and accelerating implant degradation at the cell/implant interface is designed. In a murine model for myocardial infarction the meshes are compared to those either coated with extracellular matrix or loaded with induced cardiomyocyte progenitor cells. All implants promote macrophage infiltration and polarization in the epicardium, which is verified by in vitro experiments. 6 weeks post-MI, especially the implantation of the mesh attenuates left ventricular adverse remodeling processes as shown by reduced infarct size (14.7% vs 28-32%) and increased wall thickness (854 mu m vs 400-600 mu m), enhanced angiogenesis/arteriogenesis (more than 50% increaseGuidance of postinfarct myocardial remodeling processes by an epicardial patch system may alleviate the consequences of ischemic heart disease. As macrophages are highly relevant in balancing immune response and regenerative processes their suitable instruction would ensure therapeutic success. A polymeric mesh capable of attracting and instructing monocytes by purely physical cues and accelerating implant degradation at the cell/implant interface is designed. In a murine model for myocardial infarction the meshes are compared to those either coated with extracellular matrix or loaded with induced cardiomyocyte progenitor cells. All implants promote macrophage infiltration and polarization in the epicardium, which is verified by in vitro experiments. 6 weeks post-MI, especially the implantation of the mesh attenuates left ventricular adverse remodeling processes as shown by reduced infarct size (14.7% vs 28-32%) and increased wall thickness (854 mu m vs 400-600 mu m), enhanced angiogenesis/arteriogenesis (more than 50% increase compared to controls and other groups), and improved heart function (ejection fraction = 36.8% compared to 12.7-31.3%). Upscaling as well as process controls is comprehensively considered in the presented mesh fabrication scheme to warrant further progression from bench to bedside.show moreshow less

Author details:Wing Tai Tung, Janita A. Maring, Xun XuORCiD, Yue Liu, Matthias Becker, Dipthi Bachamanda Somesh, Kristin Klose, Weiwei Wang, Xianlei Sun, Imran Ullah, Karl Kratz, Axel T. Neffe, Christof Stamm, Nan Ma, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/adfm.202110179
ISSN:1616-301X
ISSN:1616-3028
Title of parent work (English):Advanced Functional Materials
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/27
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/29
Tag:bioinstructive materials; cardiac regeneration; function by structure;; modulation of in vivo regeneration; multifunctional biomaterials
Volume:32
Issue:31
Article number:2110179
Number of pages:17
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers; Federal Ministry of; Education and Research, Germany [13GW0098, 13GW0099]; I2B Funds; (Project: high-resolution imaging and computational analysis to study; the dynamics of stem cell-biomaterial interaction); Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

