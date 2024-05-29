Schließen

When words collide: Bayesian meta-analyses of distractor and target properties in the picture-word interference paradigm

  • In the picture-word interference paradigm, participants name pictures while ignoring a written or spoken distractor word. Naming times to the pictures are slowed down by the presence of the distractor word. The present study investigates in detail the impact of distractor and target word properties on picture naming times, building on the seminal study by Miozzo and Caramazza. We report the results of several Bayesian meta-analyses based on 26 datasets. These analyses provide estimates of effect sizes and their precision for several variables and their interactions. They show the reliability of the distractor frequency effect on picture naming latencies (latencies decrease as the frequency of the distractor increases) and demonstrate for the first time the impact of distractor length, with longer naming latencies for trials with longer distractors. Moreover, distractor frequency interacts with target word frequency to predict picture naming latencies. The methodological and theoretical implications of these findings are discussed.

Author details:Audrey BürkiORCiDGND, F-Xavier Alario, Shravan VasishthORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/17470218221114644
ISSN:1747-0218
ISSN:1747-0226
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35818127
Title of parent work (English):Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology
Publisher:Sage Publications
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/29
Tag:Bayesian meta-analysis; Picture-word interference; distractor frequency
Volume:76
Issue:6
Number of pages:21
First page:1410
Last Page:1430
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation); [317633480-SFB 1287]; Excellence Initiative of Aix-Marseille University; (A*MIDEX); [ANR-16-CONV-0002]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

