Schließen

Self-isolation and adolescents' friendship quality: moderation of technology use for friendship maintenance

  • The purpose of the present study was to investigate the moderating effect of technology use for friendship maintenance in the associations between self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and friendship quality, measured 6 months later (Time 2). Participants were 1,567 seventh and eighth graders (51% female; 51% white; M-age = 13.47) from the United States. They completed questionnaires on friendship quality at Time 1, and self-isolation during COVID-19 and technology use for friendship maintenance and friendship quality at Time 2. The findings revealed that self-isolation during COVID-19 was related positively to technology use for friendship maintenance and negatively to Time 2 friendship quality. Higher technology use for friendship maintenance buffered against the negative impacts on friendship quality associated with self-isolation during COVID-19, while lower technology use had the opposite effects on Time 2 friendship quality.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Michelle F. Wright, Sebastian WachsORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/0044118X221080484
ISSN:0044-118X
ISSN:1552-8499
Title of parent work (English):Youth and Society
Publisher:Sage Publications
Place of publishing:Thousand Oaks
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/29
Tag:friendship; friendship quality; self-isolation; technology
Volume:55
Issue:4
Article number:0044118X221080484
Number of pages:13
First page:673
Last Page:685
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.