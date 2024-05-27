Schließen

Tide-induced magnetic signals and their errors derived from CHAMP and Swarm satellite magnetometer observations

  • Satellite-measured tidal magnetic signals are of growing importance. These fields are mainly used to infer Earth's mantle conductivity, but also to derive changes in the oceanic heat content. We present a new Kalman filter-based method to derive tidal magnetic fields from satellite magnetometers: KALMAG. The method's advantage is that it allows to study a precisely estimated posterior error covariance matrix. We present the results of a simultaneous estimation of the magnetic signals of 8 major tides from 17 years of Swarm and CHAMP data. For the first time, robustly derived posterior error distributions are reported along with the reported tidal magnetic fields. The results are compared to other estimates that are either based on numerical forward models or on satellite inversions of the same data. For all comparisons, maximal differences and the corresponding globally averaged RMSE are reported. We found that the inter-product differences are comparable with the KALMAG-based errors only in a global mean sense. Here, all approachesSatellite-measured tidal magnetic signals are of growing importance. These fields are mainly used to infer Earth's mantle conductivity, but also to derive changes in the oceanic heat content. We present a new Kalman filter-based method to derive tidal magnetic fields from satellite magnetometers: KALMAG. The method's advantage is that it allows to study a precisely estimated posterior error covariance matrix. We present the results of a simultaneous estimation of the magnetic signals of 8 major tides from 17 years of Swarm and CHAMP data. For the first time, robustly derived posterior error distributions are reported along with the reported tidal magnetic fields. The results are compared to other estimates that are either based on numerical forward models or on satellite inversions of the same data. For all comparisons, maximal differences and the corresponding globally averaged RMSE are reported. We found that the inter-product differences are comparable with the KALMAG-based errors only in a global mean sense. Here, all approaches give values of the same order, e.g., 0.09 nT-0.14 nT for M2. Locally, the KALMAG posterior errors are up to one order smaller than the inter-product differences, e.g., 0.12 nT vs. 0.96 nT for M2.show moreshow less

Author details:Jan Saynisch-WagnerORCiD, Julien BärenzungORCiD, Aaron HornschildORCiD, Christopher IrrgangORCiD, Maik ThomasGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s40623-021-01557-3
ISSN:1880-5981
Title of parent work (English):Earth, planets and space : EPS
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/27
Tag:Electromagnetic induction; Error covariance; Satellite magnetometer observations; Tides
Volume:73
Issue:1
Article number:234
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL; German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP1788]; Initiative and Networking Fund of the Helmholtz Association through the project "Advanced Earth System Modelling Capacity" (ESM)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

