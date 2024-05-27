Schließen

Problem drinking among university students in Berlin

  Objective Problem-drinking among university students is common and poses serious health-related risks. Therefore, identifying and addressing associated factors is important. Participants and methods A large cross-sectional online-survey with 12,914 university students from Berlin was conducted from November 2016 to August 2017. Relative-risk- and correlation-analysis was used to identify factors associated with problem-drinking and regular heavy-drinking. Independent t-tests compared impulsivity and personality traits, chi-square-tests compared drinking motives between risk- and non-risk-drinkers. Results Male gender, tobacco-smoking, illegal substance use, impulsivity and various sociodemographic and psychosocial variables were significantly related to problem/heavy-drinking. Extraversion was a risk, conscientiousness and agreeableness were protective factors. Drinking-motives did not differ significantly between risk- and non-risk-drinkers. Generally, the main drinking-motives were to feel elated, relax and social purposes. Conclusion The identified markers and related problem behaviors may serve as a tool to enhance the identification of student subgroups at risk for problem/heavy-drinking, and hence improve targeted health-intervention-programs.

Author details:Andreas Klein, Lukas Roediger, Antonia BendauORCiDGND, Leonard Viohl, Felicitas Ernst, Jonas Helbig, Franziska KühneORCiD, Moritz Bruno PetzoldORCiD, Felix BetzlerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/07448481.2022.2080503
ISSN:0744-8481
ISSN:1940-3208
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35816733
Title of parent work (English):Journal of American College Health
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/27
Tag:Alcohol; addiction; mental health; substance use; youth
Number of pages:12
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

