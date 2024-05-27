Teacher self-efficacy and enthusiasm

Metadaten

ISSN: 0959-4752

ISSN: 1873-3263

Title of parent work (English): Learning and instruction : the journal of the European Association for Research on Learning and Instruction

Subtitle (English): relations to changes in student-perceived teaching quality at the beginning of secondary education

Publisher: Elsevier

Place of publishing: Oxford

Publication type: Article

Language: English

Date of first publication: 2021/06/01

Publication year: 2021

Release date: 2024/05/27

Tag: Multilevel latent change model; Teacher enthusiasm; Teacher motivation; Teacher self-efficacy; Teaching quality

Volume: 73

Article number: 101435

Number of pages: 10

Funding institution: Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports in Baden-Wurttemberg; Postdoc Academy of the Hector Research Institute of Education Sciences and Psychology, Tubingen - BadenWurttemberg Ministry of Science, Research and the Arts; Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports in Saxony, Germany