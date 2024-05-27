Schließen

Teacher self-efficacy and enthusiasm

  • Teaching quality is a key factor in student academic success, but few studies have investigated how teaching quality changes at the beginning of secondary education and how such changes are predicted by dimensions of teacher motivation. This study investigated the changes in class-level student perceptions of teaching quality over one school year at the beginning of secondary school and examined how teachers? self-efficacy and enthusiasm predicted such changes. Data from 1996 students (53.8% male; mean age: 11.09 years, SD = 0.55) and their homeroom teachers (N = 105), who were surveyed at the beginning of Grades 5 and 6, were analyzed. Results showed a significant decline in class-level student-perceived emotional support, classroom management, and instructional clarity. Teacher-reported self-efficacy was not significantly related to changes in teaching quality. Teacher-reported enthusiasm buffered the decline in students? class-level classroom management.

Metadaten
Author details:Rebecca LazaridesORCiDGND, Benjamin FauthGND, Hanna GaspardORCiDGND, Richard GöllnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.learninstruc.2020.101435
ISSN:0959-4752
ISSN:1873-3263
Title of parent work (English):Learning and instruction : the journal of the European Association for Research on Learning and Instruction
Subtitle (English):relations to changes in student-perceived teaching quality at the beginning of secondary education
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/27
Tag:Multilevel latent change model; Teacher enthusiasm; Teacher motivation; Teacher self-efficacy; Teaching quality
Volume:73
Article number:101435
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports in Baden-Wurttemberg; Postdoc Academy of the Hector Research Institute of Education Sciences and Psychology, Tubingen - BadenWurttemberg Ministry of Science, Research and the Arts; Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports in Saxony, Germany
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

