Schließen

Burn injury impairs neutrophil chemotaxis through increased ceramide

  • Infection is a common and often deadly complication after burn injury. A major underlying factor is burn-induced immune dysfunction, particularly with respect to neutrophils as the primary responders to infection. Temporally after murine scald injury, we demonstrate impaired bone marrow neutrophil chemotaxis toward CXCL1 ex vivo. Additionally, we observed a reduced recruitment of neutrophils to the peritoneal after elicitation 7 days after injury. We demonstrate that neutrophil ceramide levels increase after burn injury, and this is associated with decreased expression of CXCR2 and blunted chemotaxis. A major signaling event upon CXCR2 activation is Akt phosphorylation and this was reduced when ceramide was elevated. In contrast, PTEN levels were elevated and PTEN-inhibition elevated phospho-Akt levels and mitigated the burn-induced neutrophil chemotaxis defect. Altogether, this study identifies a newly described pathway of ceramide-mediated suppression of neutrophil chemotaxis after burn injury and introduces potential targets toInfection is a common and often deadly complication after burn injury. A major underlying factor is burn-induced immune dysfunction, particularly with respect to neutrophils as the primary responders to infection. Temporally after murine scald injury, we demonstrate impaired bone marrow neutrophil chemotaxis toward CXCL1 ex vivo. Additionally, we observed a reduced recruitment of neutrophils to the peritoneal after elicitation 7 days after injury. We demonstrate that neutrophil ceramide levels increase after burn injury, and this is associated with decreased expression of CXCR2 and blunted chemotaxis. A major signaling event upon CXCR2 activation is Akt phosphorylation and this was reduced when ceramide was elevated. In contrast, PTEN levels were elevated and PTEN-inhibition elevated phospho-Akt levels and mitigated the burn-induced neutrophil chemotaxis defect. Altogether, this study identifies a newly described pathway of ceramide-mediated suppression of neutrophil chemotaxis after burn injury and introduces potential targets to mitigate this defect and reduce infection-related morbidity and mortality after burn.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nadine Beckmann, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Erich GulbinsORCiDGND, Vanessa Nomellini, Charles C. CaldwellORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1097/SHK.0000000000001693
ISSN:1073-2322
ISSN:1540-0514
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33273368
Title of parent work (English):Shock : injury, inflammation, and sepsis, laboratory and clinical approaches
Publisher:Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Place of publishing:Hagerstown, Md.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/27
Tag:Acid sphingomyelinase; Akt; CXCR2; PTEN; burn injury; ceramide; dysfunction; immune; neutrophil chemotaxis
Volume:56
Issue:1
Number of pages:8
First page:125
Last Page:132
Funding institution:National Institute of HealthUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [K08-GM-13128401/VN]; Shriner's Hospital for Children grant [85129-CIN/CCC]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.