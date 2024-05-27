Schließen

The role of scientific expertise in COVID-19 policy-making

  • Immense uncertainty and the need for drastic interventions cause politicians to rely heavily on scientific advice for underpinning or legitimating their COVID-19 decision-making. This paper explores the role of scientific advice in this policy field in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK. It shows that scientific advice is based on the disciplinary, mainly medical, backgrounds of advisors but is also influenced by social and economic values, which are core to what politicians find important. During the pandemic a growing gap between scientific advice and political decisions is observed.

Title of parent work (English):Public organization review
Subtitle (English):evidence from four european countries
Date of first publication:2022/04/11
Publication year:2022
