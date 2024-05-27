The role of scientific expertise in COVID-19 policy-making

Ron Hodges, Eugenio Caperchione, Jan van Helden, Christoph Reichard, Daniela Sorrentino Immense uncertainty and the need for drastic interventions cause politicians to rely heavily on scientific advice for underpinning or legitimating their COVID-19 decision-making. This paper explores the role of scientific advice in this policy field in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK. It shows that scientific advice is based on the disciplinary, mainly medical, backgrounds of advisors but is also influenced by social and economic values, which are core to what politicians find important. During the pandemic a growing gap between scientific advice and political decisions is observed.