Schließen

How powerful are polls in influencing election outcomes?

  • Werner Krause and Christina Gahn argue that we need to pay more attention to how the media communicates the results of opinion polls to the public. Reporting methodological details, such as margins of error, can alter citizens’ vote choices on election day. This has important implications for elections around the world

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Werner KrauseORCiDGND, Christina Gahn
URL:https://theloop.ecpr.eu/how-powerful-are-polls-in-influencing-election-outcomes/
Title of parent work (English):The LOOP : ECPR's Political Science Blog
Publisher:European Consortium for Political Research
Place of publishing:Colchester
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/02/12
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/05/27
Tag:Sebastian Kurz; elections; margins of error; opinion polls; politics and the media; polling; voters; voting; ÖVP
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-ND - Namensnennung, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.