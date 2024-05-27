Schließen

Femtosecond x-ray diffraction study of multi-THz coherent phonons in SrTiO3

  • We report generation of ultra-broadband longitudinal acoustic coherent phonon wavepackets in SrTiO3 (STO) with frequency components extending throughout the first Brillouin zone. The wavepackets are efficiently generated in STO using femtosecond infrared laser excitation of an atomically flat 1.6 nm-thick epitaxial SrRuO3 film. We use femtosecond x-ray diffraction at the European X-Ray Free Electron Laser Facility to study the dispersion and damping of phonon wavepackets. The experimentally determined damping constants for multi-THz frequency phonons compare favorably to the extrapolation of a simple ultrasound damping model over several orders of magnitude.

Author details:Roman ShaydukORCiD, Jörg Hallmann, Angel Rodriguez-Fernandez, Markus Scholz, Wei Lu, Ulrike Bösenberg, Johannes Möller, Alexey Zozulya, Man Jiang, Ulrike Wegner, Radu-Costin Secareanu, Guido Palmer, Moritz Emons, Max Lederer, Sergey Volkov, Ionela Lindfors-VrejoiuORCiD, Daniel SchickORCiD, Marc HerzogORCiDGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND, Anders MadsenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0083256
ISSN:0003-6951
ISSN:1077-3118
Title of parent work (English):Applied physics letters
Publisher:AIP Publishing
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/27
Volume:120
Issue:20
Article number:202203
Number of pages:5
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG) [407456390]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

