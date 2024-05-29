Schließen

A note on eigenvalue bounds for non-compact manifolds

  • In this article we prove upper bounds for the Laplace eigenvalues lambda(k) below the essential spectrum for strictly negatively curved Cartan-Hadamard manifolds. Our bound is given in terms of k(2) and specific geometric data of the manifold. This applies also to the particular case of non-compact manifolds whose sectional curvature tends to -infinity, where no essential spectrum is present due to a theorem of Donnelly/Li. The result stands in clear contrast to Laplacians on graphs where such a bound fails to be true in general.

Author details:Matthias KellerORCiDGND, Shiping Liu, Norbert PeyerimhoffORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/mana.201900209
ISSN:0025-584X
ISSN:1522-2616
Title of parent work (English):Mathematische Nachrichten
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/10
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/29
Tag:Cheeger inequality; Laplacian; Riemannian manifold; eigenvalues; negative curvature
Volume:294
Issue:6
Number of pages:6
First page:1134
Last Page:1139
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

