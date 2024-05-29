A note on eigenvalue bounds for non-compact manifolds
- In this article we prove upper bounds for the Laplace eigenvalues lambda(k) below the essential spectrum for strictly negatively curved Cartan-Hadamard manifolds. Our bound is given in terms of k(2) and specific geometric data of the manifold. This applies also to the particular case of non-compact manifolds whose sectional curvature tends to -infinity, where no essential spectrum is present due to a theorem of Donnelly/Li. The result stands in clear contrast to Laplacians on graphs where such a bound fails to be true in general.
