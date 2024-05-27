Schließen

General approach to stochastic resetting

  • We address the effect of stochastic resetting on diffusion and subdiffusion process. For diffusion we find that mean square displacement relaxes to a constant only when the distribution of reset times possess finite mean and variance. In this case, the leading order contribution to the probability density function (PDF) of a Gaussian propagator under resetting exhibits a cusp independent of the specific details of the reset time distribution. For subdiffusion we derive the PDF in Laplace space for arbitrary resetting protocol. Resetting at constant rate allows evaluation of the PDF in terms of H function. We analyze the steady state and derive the rate function governing the relaxation behavior. For a subdiffusive process the steady state could exist even if the distribution of reset times possesses only finite mean.

Rishu Kumar Singh, Katarzyna Górska, Trifce Sandev
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.105.064133
Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
2022/06/29
