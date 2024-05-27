General approach to stochastic resetting

Funding institution:

Israel Academy of Sciences and Humani-ties (IASH); Council for Higher; Education (CHE); NCN Re-search Grant OPUS-12 [UMO-2016/23/B/ST3/01714];; NCN-NAWA Research Grant Preludium Bis 2 [UMO-2020/39/O/ST2/01563];; Alexander von Humboldt Foundation; German Science Foundation (DFG) [ME; 1535/12-1]