The Role of Perceived Gay-Straight Alliance Social Support in the Longitudinal Association Between Homophobic Cyberbullying and LGBTQIA Adolescents' Depressive and Anxiety Symptoms

  There has been little research attention given to how Gay-Straight Alliances might mitigate mental health consequences associated with experiencing homophobic cyberbullying. To address this gap in knowledge, the purpose of this one-year longitudinal study was to investigate the moderating effect of perceived social support from Gay-Straight Alliances in the relationships among homophobic cyberbullying victimization and bystanding and depressive and anxiety symptoms among 466 LGBTQIA adolescents (M-age = 15.76; 52% female). The findings revealed that perceived social support was related negatively to homophobic cyberbullying involvement and depressive and anxiety symptoms. Homophobic cyberbullying involvement was related positively to depressive and anxiety symptoms. High perceived social support buffered against the depressive and anxiety symptoms resulting from homophobic victimization and bystanding among LGBTQIA adolescents but low levels and average levels did not moderate these associations. These findings highlight the importance of expanding Gay-Straight Alliances in schools.

Metadaten
Author details:Michelle F. WrightORCiDGND, Sebastian WachsORCiD, Manuel Gamez-GuadixORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10964-022-01585-6
ISSN:0047-2891
ISSN:1573-6601
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35258746
Title of parent work (English):Journal of youth and adolescence : a multidisciplinary research publication
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/08
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/27
Tag:Anxiety; Cyberbullying; Depression; Gay-Straight Alliance; Homophobic; LGBT
Volume:51
Issue:7
Number of pages:9
First page:1388
Last Page:1396
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

