The response of human induced pluripotent stem cells to cyclic temperature changes explored by BIO-AFM

  • Human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) are highly sensitive to extrinsic physical and biochemical signals from their extracellular microenvironments. In this study, we analyzed the effect of cyclic temperature changes on hiPSCs behaviors, especially by means of scanning force microscopy (BIO-AFM). The alternation in cellular mechanics, as well as the secretion and pattern of deposition of extracellular matrix (ECM) protein in hiPSCs were evaluated. The arrangement of the actin cytoskeleton changed with the variation of the temperature. The rearranged cytoskeleton architecture led to the subsequent changes in cell mechanics (Young's modulus of hiPSCs). With the exposure to the cyclic cold stimuli, an increase in the average surface roughness (Ra) and roughness mean square (RMS) was detected. This observation might be at least in part due to the upregulated secretion of Laminin alpha 5 during repeated temporary cooling. The expression of pluripotent markers, NANOG and SOX2, was not impaired in hiPSCs, when exposed to the cyclicHuman induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) are highly sensitive to extrinsic physical and biochemical signals from their extracellular microenvironments. In this study, we analyzed the effect of cyclic temperature changes on hiPSCs behaviors, especially by means of scanning force microscopy (BIO-AFM). The alternation in cellular mechanics, as well as the secretion and pattern of deposition of extracellular matrix (ECM) protein in hiPSCs were evaluated. The arrangement of the actin cytoskeleton changed with the variation of the temperature. The rearranged cytoskeleton architecture led to the subsequent changes in cell mechanics (Young's modulus of hiPSCs). With the exposure to the cyclic cold stimuli, an increase in the average surface roughness (Ra) and roughness mean square (RMS) was detected. This observation might be at least in part due to the upregulated secretion of Laminin alpha 5 during repeated temporary cooling. The expression of pluripotent markers, NANOG and SOX2, was not impaired in hiPSCs, when exposed to the cyclic cold stimuli for 24 h. Our findings provide an insight into the effect of temperature on the hiPSC behaviors, which may contribute to a better understanding of the application of locally controlled therapeutic hypothermia.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Yan NieORCiDGND, Weiwei Wang, Xun XuORCiD, Nan MaORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/s43580-021-00110-4
ISSN:2059-8521
Title of parent work (English):MRS advances : a journal of the Materials Research Society (MRS)
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/27
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/29
Volume:6
Issue:31
Number of pages:5
First page:745
Last Page:749
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association of German Research CentersHelmholtz Association; Federal Ministry of Education and Research, GermanyFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [13GW0098]; China Scholarship Council (CSC)China Scholarship Council [201706205049]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

