Intensification of very wet monsoon seasons in India under global warming

  • Rainfall-intense summer monsoon seasons on the Indian subcontinent that are exceeding long-term averages cause widespread floods and landslides. Here we show that the latest generation of coupled climate models robustly project an intensification of very rainfall-intense seasons (June-September). Under the shared socioeconomic pathway SSP5-8.5, very wet monsoon seasons as observed in only 5 years in the period 1965-2015 are projected to occur 8 times more often in 2050-2100 in the multi-model average. Under SSP2-4.5, these seasons become only a factor of 6 times more frequent, showing that even modest efforts to mitigate climate change can have a strong impact on the frequency of very strong rainfall seasons. Besides, we find that the increasing risk of extreme seasonal rainfall is accompanied by a shift from days with light rainfall to days with moderate or heavy rainfall. Additionally, the number of wet days is projected to increase.

Author details:Anja KatzenbergerORCiDGND, Anders LevermannORCiDGND, Jacob ScheweORCiDGND, Julia PongratzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2022GL098856
ISSN:0094-8276
ISSN:1944-8007
Title of parent work (English):Geophysical research letters
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/04
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/27
Tag:CMIP6; India; Indian monsoon; climate change; climate modeling; extreme seasons
Volume:49
Issue:15
Article number:e2022GL098856
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Heinrich-Boell Foundation; Open Access Fund of the Leibniz Association;; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

