Disorder fosters chimera in an array of motile particles
- We consider an array of nonlocally coupled oscillators on a ring, which for equally spaced units possesses a Kuramoto-Battogtokh chimera regime and a synchronous state. We demonstrate that disorder in oscillators positions leads to a transition from the synchronous to the chimera state. For a static (quenched) disorder we find that the probability of synchrony survival depends on the number of particles, from nearly zero at small populations to one in the thermodynamic limit. Furthermore, we demonstrate how the synchrony gets destroyed for randomly (ballistically or diffusively) moving oscillators. We show that, depending on the number of oscillators, there are different scalings of the transition time with this number and the velocity of the units.
|Author details:
|Lev A. SmirnovORCiD, Maxim I. BolotovORCiD, Grigorij V. OsipovORCiDGND, Arkadij PikovskijORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.104.034205
|ISSN:
|2470-0045
|ISSN:
|2470-0053
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34654180
|Title of parent work (English):
|Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
|Publisher:
|American Physical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Melville, NY
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/09/07
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/05/29
|Volume:
|104
|Issue:
|3
|Article number:
|034205
|Number of pages:
|8
|Funding institution:
|DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG)European Commission [PI 220/22-1]; Russian Foundation for Basic ResearchRussian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [19-52-12053]; Scientific and Education Mathematical Center "Mathematics for Future Technologies" [075-02-2020-1483/1]; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [19-12-00367]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert