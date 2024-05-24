Schließen

On the interplay between CT and singlet exciton emission in organic solar cells with small driving force and its impact on voltage loss

  • The interplay between free charge carriers, charge transfer (CT) states and singlet excitons (S-1) determines the recombination pathway and the resulting open circuit voltage (V-OC) of organic solar cells. By combining a well-aggregated low bandgap polymer with different blend ratios of the fullerenes PCBM and ICBA, the energy of the CT state (E-CT) is varied by 130 meV while leaving the S-1 energy of the polymer (ES1\[{E_{{{\rm{S}}_1}}}\]) unaffected. It is found that the polymer exciton dominates the radiative properties of the blend when ECT\[{E_{{\rm{CT}}}}\] approaches ES1\[{E_{{{\rm{S}}_1}}}\], while the V-OC remains limited by the non-radiative decay of the CT state. It is concluded that an increasing strength of the exciton in the optical spectra of organic solar cells will generally decrease the non-radiative voltage loss because it lowers the radiative V-OC limit (V-OC,V-rad), but not because it is more emissive. The analysis further suggests that electronic coupling between the CT state and the S-1 will not improveThe interplay between free charge carriers, charge transfer (CT) states and singlet excitons (S-1) determines the recombination pathway and the resulting open circuit voltage (V-OC) of organic solar cells. By combining a well-aggregated low bandgap polymer with different blend ratios of the fullerenes PCBM and ICBA, the energy of the CT state (E-CT) is varied by 130 meV while leaving the S-1 energy of the polymer (ES1\[{E_{{{\rm{S}}_1}}}\]) unaffected. It is found that the polymer exciton dominates the radiative properties of the blend when ECT\[{E_{{\rm{CT}}}}\] approaches ES1\[{E_{{{\rm{S}}_1}}}\], while the V-OC remains limited by the non-radiative decay of the CT state. It is concluded that an increasing strength of the exciton in the optical spectra of organic solar cells will generally decrease the non-radiative voltage loss because it lowers the radiative V-OC limit (V-OC,V-rad), but not because it is more emissive. The analysis further suggests that electronic coupling between the CT state and the S-1 will not improve the V-OC, but rather reduce the V-OC,V-rad. It is anticipated that only at very low CT state absorption combined with a fairly high CT radiative efficiency the solar cell benefit from the radiative properties of the singlet excitons.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Tobias FritschORCiD, Jona KurpiersORCiDGND, Steffen RolandORCiDGND, Nurlan TokmoldinORCiDGND, Safa ShoaeeORCiDGND, Thomas FerronORCiD, Brian A. CollinsORCiD, Silvia JanietzORCiDGND, Koen VandewalORCiDGND, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/aenm.202200641
ISSN:1614-6832
ISSN:1614-6840
Title of parent work (English):Advanced energy materials
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/24
Tag:external quantum efficiency; organic photovoltaics; ternary blends; voltage losses
Volume:12
Issue:31
Article number:2200641
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:(German Science Foundation DFG) [256605806, 460766640]; US National; Science Foundation [1905790]; DOE Office of Science User Facility; [DE-AC02-05CH11231]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

