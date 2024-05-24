A comparative analysis of genomic and phenomic predictions of growth-related traits in 3-way coffee hybrids

Genomic prediction has revolutionized crop breeding despite remaining issues of transferability of models to unseen environmental conditions and environments. Usage of endophenotypes rather than genomic markers leads to the possibility of building phenomic prediction models that can account, in part, for this challenge. Here, we compare and contrast genomic prediction and phenomic prediction models for 3 growth-related traits, namely, leaf count, tree height, and trunk diameter, from 2 coffee 3-way hybrid populations exposed to a series of treatment-inducing environmental conditions. The models are based on 7 different statistical methods built with genomic markers and ChlF data used as predictors. This comparative analysis demonstrates that the best-performing phenomic prediction models show higher predictability than the best genomic prediction models for the considered traits and environments in the vast majority of comparisons within 3-way hybrid populations. In addition, we show that phenomic prediction models are transferrable

Genomic prediction has revolutionized crop breeding despite remaining issues of transferability of models to unseen environmental conditions and environments. Usage of endophenotypes rather than genomic markers leads to the possibility of building phenomic prediction models that can account, in part, for this challenge. Here, we compare and contrast genomic prediction and phenomic prediction models for 3 growth-related traits, namely, leaf count, tree height, and trunk diameter, from 2 coffee 3-way hybrid populations exposed to a series of treatment-inducing environmental conditions. The models are based on 7 different statistical methods built with genomic markers and ChlF data used as predictors. This comparative analysis demonstrates that the best-performing phenomic prediction models show higher predictability than the best genomic prediction models for the considered traits and environments in the vast majority of comparisons within 3-way hybrid populations. In addition, we show that phenomic prediction models are transferrable between conditions but to a lower extent between populations and we conclude that chlorophyll a fluorescence data can serve as alternative predictors in statistical models of coffee hybrid performance. Future directions will explore their combination with other endophenotypes to further improve the prediction of growth-related traits for crops.

…