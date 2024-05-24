Identification of volatile organic compounds emitted by two beneficial endophytic pseudomonas strains from olive roots

The production of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) represents a promising strategy of plant-beneficial bacteria to control soil-borne phytopathogens. Pseudomonas sp. PICF6 and Pseudomonas simiae PICF7 are two indigenous inhabitants of olive roots displaying effective biological control against Verticillium dahliae. Additionally, strain PICF7 is able to promote the growth of barley and Arabidopsis thaliana, VOCs being involved in the growth of the latter species. In this study, the antagonistic capacity of these endophytic bacteria against relevant phytopathogens (Verticillium spp., Rhizoctonia solani, Sclerotinia sclerotiorum and Fusarium oxysporum f.sp. lycopersici) was assessed. Under in vitro conditions, PICF6 and PICF7 were only able to antagonize representative isolates of V. dahliae and V. longisporum. Remarkably, both strains produced an impressive portfolio of up to twenty VOCs, that included compounds with reported antifungal (e.g., 1-undecene, (methyldisulfanyl) methane and 1-decene) or plant growth promoting (e.g.,

The production of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) represents a promising strategy of plant-beneficial bacteria to control soil-borne phytopathogens. Pseudomonas sp. PICF6 and Pseudomonas simiae PICF7 are two indigenous inhabitants of olive roots displaying effective biological control against Verticillium dahliae. Additionally, strain PICF7 is able to promote the growth of barley and Arabidopsis thaliana, VOCs being involved in the growth of the latter species. In this study, the antagonistic capacity of these endophytic bacteria against relevant phytopathogens (Verticillium spp., Rhizoctonia solani, Sclerotinia sclerotiorum and Fusarium oxysporum f.sp. lycopersici) was assessed. Under in vitro conditions, PICF6 and PICF7 were only able to antagonize representative isolates of V. dahliae and V. longisporum. Remarkably, both strains produced an impressive portfolio of up to twenty VOCs, that included compounds with reported antifungal (e.g., 1-undecene, (methyldisulfanyl) methane and 1-decene) or plant growth promoting (e.g., tridecane, 1-decene) activities. Moreover, their volatilomes differed strongly in the absence and presence of V. dahliae. For example, when co incubated with the defoliating pathotype of V. dahliae, the antifungal compound 4-methyl-2,6-bis(2-methyl-2-propanyl)phenol was produced. Results suggest that volatiles emitted by these endophytes may differ in their modes of action, and that potential benefits for the host needs further investigation in planta.

