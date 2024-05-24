Schließen

Identification of volatile organic compounds emitted by two beneficial endophytic pseudomonas strains from olive roots

  • The production of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) represents a promising strategy of plant-beneficial bacteria to control soil-borne phytopathogens. Pseudomonas sp. PICF6 and Pseudomonas simiae PICF7 are two indigenous inhabitants of olive roots displaying effective biological control against Verticillium dahliae. Additionally, strain PICF7 is able to promote the growth of barley and Arabidopsis thaliana, VOCs being involved in the growth of the latter species. In this study, the antagonistic capacity of these endophytic bacteria against relevant phytopathogens (Verticillium spp., Rhizoctonia solani, Sclerotinia sclerotiorum and Fusarium oxysporum f.sp. lycopersici) was assessed. Under in vitro conditions, PICF6 and PICF7 were only able to antagonize representative isolates of V. dahliae and V. longisporum. Remarkably, both strains produced an impressive portfolio of up to twenty VOCs, that included compounds with reported antifungal (e.g., 1-undecene, (methyldisulfanyl) methane and 1-decene) or plant growth promoting (e.g.,The production of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) represents a promising strategy of plant-beneficial bacteria to control soil-borne phytopathogens. Pseudomonas sp. PICF6 and Pseudomonas simiae PICF7 are two indigenous inhabitants of olive roots displaying effective biological control against Verticillium dahliae. Additionally, strain PICF7 is able to promote the growth of barley and Arabidopsis thaliana, VOCs being involved in the growth of the latter species. In this study, the antagonistic capacity of these endophytic bacteria against relevant phytopathogens (Verticillium spp., Rhizoctonia solani, Sclerotinia sclerotiorum and Fusarium oxysporum f.sp. lycopersici) was assessed. Under in vitro conditions, PICF6 and PICF7 were only able to antagonize representative isolates of V. dahliae and V. longisporum. Remarkably, both strains produced an impressive portfolio of up to twenty VOCs, that included compounds with reported antifungal (e.g., 1-undecene, (methyldisulfanyl) methane and 1-decene) or plant growth promoting (e.g., tridecane, 1-decene) activities. Moreover, their volatilomes differed strongly in the absence and presence of V. dahliae. For example, when co incubated with the defoliating pathotype of V. dahliae, the antifungal compound 4-methyl-2,6-bis(2-methyl-2-propanyl)phenol was produced. Results suggest that volatiles emitted by these endophytes may differ in their modes of action, and that potential benefits for the host needs further investigation in planta.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nuria Montes-Osuna, Tomislav Cernava, Carmen Gomez-Lama Cabanas, Gabriele BergORCiDGND, Jesus Mercado-Blanco
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/plants11030318
ISSN:2223-7747
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35161300
Title of parent work (English):Plants
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/24
Tag:PICF6; Pseudomonas simiae PICF7; Pseudomonas sp; Verticillium dahliae; biological control agents; olive rhizobacteria; root endophytes; volatilome
Volume:11
Issue:3
Article number:318
Number of pages:14
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.