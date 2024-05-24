Schließen

EC 22536-5304

  • Helium-burning hot subdwarf stars of spectral types O and B (sdO/B) are thought to be produced through various types of binary interactions. The helium-rich hot subdwarf star EC 22536-5304 was recently found to be extremely enriched in lead. Here, we show that EC 22536-5304 is a binary star with a metal-poor subdwarf F-type (sdF) companion. We performed a detailed analysis of high-resolution SALT/HRS and VLT/UVES spectra, deriving metal abundances for the hot subdwarf, as well as atmospheric parameters for both components. Because we consider the contribution of the sdF star, the derived lead abundance for the sdOB, + 6.3 +/- 0.3 dex relative to solar, is even higher than previously thought. We derive T-eff = 6210 +/- 70 K, log g = 4.64 +/- 0.10, [FE/H] = - 1.95 +/- 0.04, and [alpha/Fe] = + 0.40 +/- 0.04 for the sdF component. Radial velocity variations, although poorly sampled at present, indicate that the binary system has a long orbital period of about 457 days. This suggests that the system was likely formed through stable RocheHelium-burning hot subdwarf stars of spectral types O and B (sdO/B) are thought to be produced through various types of binary interactions. The helium-rich hot subdwarf star EC 22536-5304 was recently found to be extremely enriched in lead. Here, we show that EC 22536-5304 is a binary star with a metal-poor subdwarf F-type (sdF) companion. We performed a detailed analysis of high-resolution SALT/HRS and VLT/UVES spectra, deriving metal abundances for the hot subdwarf, as well as atmospheric parameters for both components. Because we consider the contribution of the sdF star, the derived lead abundance for the sdOB, + 6.3 +/- 0.3 dex relative to solar, is even higher than previously thought. We derive T-eff = 6210 +/- 70 K, log g = 4.64 +/- 0.10, [FE/H] = - 1.95 +/- 0.04, and [alpha/Fe] = + 0.40 +/- 0.04 for the sdF component. Radial velocity variations, although poorly sampled at present, indicate that the binary system has a long orbital period of about 457 days. This suggests that the system was likely formed through stable Roche lobe overflow (RLOF). A kinematic analysis shows that EC 22536-5304 is on an eccentric orbit around the Galactic centre. This, as well as the low metallicity and strong alpha enhancement of the sdF-type companion, indicate that EC 22536-5304 is part of the Galactic halo or metal-weak thick disc. As the first long-period hot subdwarf binary at [FE/H] less than or similar to- 1, EC 22536-5304 may help to constrain the RLOF mechanism for mass transfer from low-mass, low-metallicity red giant branch (RGB) stars to main-sequence companions.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Matti DorschORCiDGND, C. Simon JefferyORCiD, Andreas IrrgangORCiD, Vincent WoolfORCiD, Ulrich HeberORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202141381
ISSN:1432-0746
Title of parent work (English):Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
Subtitle (English):a lead-rich and metal-poor long-period binary
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publishing:Les Ulis
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/05/24
Tag:binaries: spectroscopic; stars: abundances; stars: chemically peculiar; stars: individual: EC 22536-5304; subdwarfs
Volume:653
Article number:A120
Number of pages:22
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [IR190/1-1, HE1356/70-1, HE1356/71-1]; Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) [2017-1-SCI-004, 2018-2-SCI-033, 2019-1-MLT-003]; European Southern Observatory [088.D-0364(A)]; National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationNational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA); Northern Ireland Department for Communities
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.