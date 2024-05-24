Early-stage decomposition of solid polymer electrolytes in Li-metal batteries
Development of functional and stable solid polymer electrolytes (SPEs) for battery applications is an important step towards both safer batteries and for the realization of lithium-based or anode-less batteries. The interface between the lithium and the solid polymer electrolyte is one of the bottlenecks, where severe degradation is expected. Here, the stability of three different SPEs - poly(ethylene oxide) (PEO), poly(epsilon-caprolactone) (PCL) and poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) - together with lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide (LiTFSI) salt, is investigated after they have been exposed to lithium metal under UHV conditions. Degradation compounds, e.g. Li-O-R, LiF and LixSyOz, are identified for all SPEs using soft X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. A competing degradation between polymer and salt is identified in the outermost surface region (<7 nm), and is dependent on the polymer host. PTMC:LiTFSI shows the most severe decomposition of both polymer and salt followed by PCL:LiTFSI and PEO:LiTFSI. In addition, the movement of lithium species through the decomposed interface shows large variation depending on the polymer electrolyte system.
