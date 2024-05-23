Schließen

Comparative vote switching

  • Large literatures focus on voter reactions to parties’ policy strategies, agency, or legislative performance. While many inquiries make explicit assumptions about the direction and magnitude of voter flows between parties, comparative empirical analyses of vote switching remain rare. In this article, we overcome three challenges that have previously impeded the comparative study of dynamic party competition based on voter flows: we present a novel conceptual framework for studying voter retention, defection, and attraction in multiparty systems, showcase a newly compiled data infrastructure that marries comparative vote switching data with information on party behavior and party systems in over 250 electoral contexts, and introduce a statistical model that renders our conceptual framework operable. These innovations enable first-time inquiries into the polyadic vote switching patterns underlying multiparty competition and unlock major research potentials on party competition and party system change.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Denis Cohen, Werner KrauseORCiDGND, Tarik Abou-Chadi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1086/726952
ISSN:0022-3816
ISSN:1468-2508
Title of parent work (English):The journal of politics
Subtitle (English):a new framework for studying dynamic multiparty competition
Publisher:University of Chicago Press
Place of publishing:Chicago, IL
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/03/05
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/05/23
Tag:data and methods; multi-party systems; party competition; vote switching
Volume:86
Issue:2
Number of pages:11
First page:597
Last Page:607
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.