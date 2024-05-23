Exploring information flow on twitter: social network analysis on gender-specific sedicine

To date, sex and gender differences play only a minor role in medical research and practice, thereby putting individuals’ health at risk. Gender-specific medicine, or the practice of taking these differences into account when conducting research and treating patients so far is being discussed primarily by experts. With people increasingly using social media such as Twitter for sharing and searching for health-related information online, Twitter can potentially educate about gender-specific medicine. However, little is known about the information circulation and the structure of interactions on the Twitter network discussing this topic. Results of a network analysis show that the network exhibits a community-structure, with information exchange being limited and concentrated in silos. This indicates that there is untapped potential for acquiring new information by users through interacting with individuals outside their community. Public health officials may benefit from this insight and tailor online campaigns to enhance awareness on

