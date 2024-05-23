Schließen

Non-Markovian diffusion of excitons in layered perovskites and transition metal dichalcogenides

  • The diffusion of excitons in perovskites and transition metal dichalcogenides shows clear anomalous, subdiffusive behaviour in experiments. In this paper we develop a non-Markovian mobile-immobile model which provides an explanation of this behaviour through paired theoretical and simulation approaches. The simulation model is based on a random walk on a 2D lattice with randomly distributed deep traps such that the trapping time distribution involves slowly decaying power-law asymptotics. The theoretical model uses coupled diffusion and rate equations for free and trapped excitons, respectively, with an integral term responsible for trapping. The model provides a good fitting of the experimental data, thus, showing a way for quantifying the exciton diffusion dynamics.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Aleksandr A. KurilovichORCiD, Vladimir N. MantsevichORCiD, Yousof MardoukhiORCiDGND, Keith J. StevensonORCiDGND, Aleksei ChechkinORCiDGND, Vladimir V. PalyulinORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d2cp00557c
ISSN:1463-9076
ISSN:1463-9084
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35621272
Title of parent work (English):Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/05
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/23
Volume:24
Issue:22
Number of pages:10
First page:13941
Last Page:13950
Funding institution:Russian Science Foundation [18-72-10002]; Interdisciplinary Scientific; and Educational School of Moscow State University ``Photonic and Quantum; technologies; Digital medicine''; Polish National Agency for Academic; Exchange (NAWA)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.