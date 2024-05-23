Non-Markovian diffusion of excitons in layered perovskites and transition metal dichalcogenides
- The diffusion of excitons in perovskites and transition metal dichalcogenides shows clear anomalous, subdiffusive behaviour in experiments. In this paper we develop a non-Markovian mobile-immobile model which provides an explanation of this behaviour through paired theoretical and simulation approaches. The simulation model is based on a random walk on a 2D lattice with randomly distributed deep traps such that the trapping time distribution involves slowly decaying power-law asymptotics. The theoretical model uses coupled diffusion and rate equations for free and trapped excitons, respectively, with an integral term responsible for trapping. The model provides a good fitting of the experimental data, thus, showing a way for quantifying the exciton diffusion dynamics.
|Author details:
|Aleksandr A. KurilovichORCiD, Vladimir N. MantsevichORCiD, Yousof MardoukhiORCiDGND, Keith J. StevensonORCiDGND, Aleksei ChechkinORCiDGND, Vladimir V. PalyulinORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1039/d2cp00557c
|ISSN:
|1463-9076
|ISSN:
|1463-9084
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35621272
|Title of parent work (English):
|Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
|Publisher:
|Royal Society of Chemistry
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/05
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/05/23
|Volume:
|24
|Issue:
|22
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|13941
|Last Page:
|13950
|Funding institution:
|Russian Science Foundation [18-72-10002]; Interdisciplinary Scientific; and Educational School of Moscow State University ``Photonic and Quantum; technologies; Digital medicine''; Polish National Agency for Academic; Exchange (NAWA)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz